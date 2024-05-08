Hi-Fi Rush fans mourn studio closure despite critical acclaim and millions of players: "what hope is there for anyone?"

Fans are paying tribute to Hi-Fi Rush, after developer Tango Gameworks was closed by Microsoft with immediate effect yesterday.

May 7 brought the disastrous news that Microsoft was shutting down Tango Gameworks, as well as three other Bethesda-owned studios, immediately. This came a year after Xbox executives celebrating Hi-Fi Rush as a "breakout hit" for the platform, and so fans understandably wanted to know what had changed to put a lot of people out of work.

Today, Hi-Fi Rush players are coming together to celebrate Tango Gameworks' action game. Just below, for example, you can see a handful of incredible artworks from fans on Twitter showing just how much Hi-Fi Rush meant to them, and how it inspired them to create the pieces we're now seeing.

Thank you so much @TangoGameworks, words cannot say how much happiness Hi-Fi Rush brought me. I hope with all my heart that everyone there can find a new place to call home soon ♥️🤘#HiFiRush 🎸 pic.twitter.com/OjkfofWWEPMay 8, 2024

Official Hi-Fi RUSH illustration I made last year. 💛RIP @HiFiRUSH @TangoGameworks pic.twitter.com/jFApAdr9ENMay 7, 2024

Still have a couple of hi-fi rush doodles lying around, I'll post them over the next couple of days, for now here's a sketch and some earlier steps of previous works.. pic.twitter.com/cY9IUVGE0WMay 7, 2024

Others, meanwhile, are pointing out the painful irony of Tango Gameworks being shuttered given Hi-Fi Rush's very anti-corporate storyline. Protagonist Chai and company set out to take down corporate overlords making live miserable for everyone, and the message Tango's game wholeheartedly bears is one of not trusting corporations.

It's ironic how the plot of Hi-Fi Rush is that it's about teaming up to take down a megacorporation and Tango Gameworks just got shutdownCongrats Microsoft, You proved the game right pic.twitter.com/z4eoXszDvUMay 7, 2024

Elsewhere, others are pointing to Hi-Fi Rush's accolades to prove the absurdity of Microsoft shutting down Tango. The tweet below, for example, rightly points out how Hi-Fi Rush bagged a Game Award, a BAFTA Award, and many outlet-bestowed awards in 2023.

Hi-Fi Rush won a Game Award, a BAFTA and many more. One of the most critically acclaimed Xbox games in years. Awesome, unique and original game from Japan! Microsoft: Let’s close down Tango Gameworks 😭 pic.twitter.com/FYaBTPeGJJMay 7, 2024

Just unbelievably sad. If we’re shutting studios making games incredible games like Hi-Fi Rush, Prey, and The Evil Within then what hope is there for anyone and wtf are we doing?May 7, 2024

Resident Evil creator Shinji Makami has also reacted to the news of Tango's closure, calling it "sad." Mikami departed the studio that he helped found just over one year ago in February 2023, and developers still at the studio until yesterday have also added their own voices to the proceedings.

