Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami calls Microsoft's decision to shut down the studio he helped found "sad"

Shinji Mikami has reacted to news of Microsoft closing Tango Gameworks, calling the decision "sad."

Yesterday brought news that Microsoft was reportedly closing Tango Gameworks and Arkane Austin, the studios most recently behind Hi-Fi Rush and Redfall, respectively. Many developers at the two studios weighed in with shock at the news, with Hi-Fi Rush creative director John Johanas adding that "unfortunately I don't quite have the words."

Now, Shinji Mikami, who founded Tango Gameworks after his departure from Capcom in 2010, has weighed in on the matter in the tweet just below, calling it "sad." Mikami departed Tango Gameworks over a year ago at this point in February 2023, so it's entirely possible that the studio founder heard of the closure at the same time as the general public.

The oft-told story about Mikami and Tango Gameworks is that the veteran developer established the studio as a place for young up-and-coming developers to thrive. Hi-Fi Rush is evident of that approach, as younger developers like Johanas took the reigns on the project in a leading role, while Mikami had a relatively hands-off approach in a producing role.

Microsoft's closure of Tango Gameworks effectively means the space for younger developers that Mikami strove to carve out has been wiped out, right as the studio was establishing its own identity after Mikami's departure. The closure also comes just a few months after Hi-Fi Rush was ported to the PS5, and just over a year after an Xbox executive said it was a success in "all key measurements."

Elsewhere, Arkane Lyon's studio head commented on Arkane Austin's closure by Microsoft, calling the move a "fucking gut stab." Dinga Bakaba, who is currently leading development on Marvel's Blade, also called on executives to take care of employees when the "times are tough," not just when workers have put out a smash-hit game.

