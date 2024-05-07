Marvel's Blade and Deathloop director says Microsoft's closure of sister studio Arkane Austin is a "f***ing gut stab"

Arkane Lyon's studio head has weighed in on Microsoft's decision to shut down Arkane Austin.

Earlier today, May 7, Microsoft announced it would be closing down Arkane Austin effectively immediately, halting all ongoing development on Redfall, as well as shutting down several other Bethesda-operated studios, including Hi-Fi Rush makers Tango Gameworks.

Now, Dinga Bakaba, studio head at Arkane Austin's sister studio Arkane Lyon, has weighed in on the shuttering of the studio. In the tweet thread below, Bakaba sends out a clear message to any "executive reading this," reminding them that their duty is to take care of the people who make the entertainment products for them.

This is absolutely terrible. Permission to be human : to any executive reading this, friendly reminder that video games are an entertainment/cultural industry, and your business as a corporation is to take care of your artists/entertainers and help them create value for you.May 7, 2024

"Don't throw us into gold fever gambits, don't use us as strawmen for miscalculations/blind spots, don't make our work environments darwinist jungles," Bakaba adds. The developer also writes that bosses are "proud" of their workers when they deliver a good game, but they should also be proud of their staff when the "times are tough."

"It's a fucking gut stab," Bakaba adds, while also revealing that Arkane Lyon is safe from Microsoft's closures. "Please be tactful and discerning about all this, and respect affected folks' voice and leave it room to be heard, it's their story to tell, their feelings to express," the Blade creative director also writes, while also warning others off discussing the "immersive sim curse."

As for Redfall, although Microsoft has confirmed that ongoing development on the shooter has ceased, Arkane Austin will reimburse those who paid $100 for additional characters, which have never been released.