I finally started playing as Baldur's Gate 3's most popular Origin character and I was not disappointed

At this point, I've lost count of the number of runs I've started in Baldur's Gate 3 . Even if I were to look at my save files, it wouldn't reflect the true total on account of my deleting some older playthroughs to make room for fresh ones. There are so many possibilities when it comes to character creation and approaches in Larian's adventure, and even after putting 700 hours into it, there are still new ideas, builds, and paths I want to try out in The Sword Coast. After taking a darker route that broke my self-imposed RPG code , I knew I wanted to try out a new Origin character for my latest run. I absolutely love that we can role-play as the characters we journey alongside , but apart from Astarion, I've yet to experience the story through the eyes of the rest of the cast.

While I landed on this decision, I was entirely torn as to who to pick next. See, I've fallen for all of the party members, and each character's unique personal story presented a host of interesting prospects. With so many options to consider, my colleague -and fellow Baldur's Gate 3 aficionado - Jasmine Gould-Wilson suggested an inspired idea: why don't I use the stats Larian posted towards the end of the last year to determine my selection? As of December 2023 , Gale topped the Origin charts as the most played character, and I was instantly curious to find out why. With nothing else for it, I took on the role of the wizard of Waterdeep, and just a handful of hours in, I'm already starting to understand why he's such a popular pick.

Mr Dekarios

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

The beauty of playing through Baldur's Gate 3 multiple times is that I've really come to appreciate the detail, worldbuilding, and storytelling behind Larian's RPG. The many hours I've put into it also mean that I feel so close to the characters. I know all of their little quirks and flaws, the motivations that drive them, their outlooks on the world, and their feelings towards love, romance, and friendship. As Tav, I've bonded with all of them and seen first-hand how they develop as characters over the course of the game's three acts. So, when it comes to actually filling their shoes, I love that it brings me even closer to their story and I try to stay true to the character through my choices. When I played as Astarion, for example, I considered the kind of responses he'd likely say, and for Gale, my approach is no different.

No one is perfect in Baldur's Gate 3, which is what makes them relatable. Charming, confident, and a bit arrogant, Gale's desire for power often blinds him to his own weaknesses and strengths. The more time I spent with him, the more he grew on me, and I was actually excited to experience the story from his perspective. What is it like to actually be the person who has the threatening Netherese orb in their chest? Do you try to hide it from your party for fear of them casting you away? How do you harbor that secret? Gale snacking on magical items has become its own meme at this point, but what if you're actually him? How do you munch on some shoes to keep the orb at bay without anyone noticing the loot has disappeared? All these questions swarmed in my mind when I began my journey, and it wasn't long before Gale's circumstances gave the run its own distinct feel.

Netherese nibbles

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

After a few nights at camp, I was awoken with the most magical encounter that had me grinning from ear to ear. And honestly? I think it has to factor into why so many pick Gale. Yes, I'm of course talking about the wizard's dear friend, Tara. After meeting her in an early playthrough in act 3, I had hoped she would show up at some point if you play as Gale, but I was delighted to discover that she pays a visit so early on. The winged, cat-like Tressym has been a long-time companion to Gale, and the conversations you can have with her in camp are such a joy. Speaking of his mother, worrying over his welfare, and impressing on him the importance of addressing the ticking time bomb in his chest, Tara acts as the perfect confidant. It's just as well, really, since Gale has a lot on his plate - what with the orb, the mind-flayer tadpole, and the Absolutists.

Better yet, she even gives you a pretty sweet ring to consume that I decided to equip instead of snack on. Naturally that meant that I had to wolf down a necklace, which caught the attention of Astarion, but with some silver tongued persuasion, I kept my condition concealed for a bit longer. Speaking of the pale elf vampire, I was also curious to see what would happen when Astarion revealed his fangs and I let him nip at my neck. After all, Gale is very adamant that he tastes bad and it's not hard to figure out why when you know about the orb. The scene that unfolded didn't disappoint, with Astarion dripping with disgust at the taste of my tainted blood. I also love that after that point, you can't even offer up your blood to him even if you want to, which adds to the role-play of Gale.

From giving scritches to Tara, to trying to hide my orb from the party, I'm having a blast (just not the Netherese kind) so far as Gale, and that's only helped by his class. Being a wizard is a treat, with an arsenal of spells to play around with and learn that make him downright fun to play in and out of combat. Perhaps his class also factors into why other players are inclined to pick him above all else, and I already want to make my own wizard in the future.

I can't wait to see how Gale's story progresses with me in control. As Astarion, the highlight was undoubtedly confronting Cazador as the pale elf, and I'm curious to experience certain parts of Gale's personal story in his origin run with Elminsiter and Mystra. Who knows what my next run will be after this, but as Baldur's Gate 3 continues to prove, there are still plenty of possibilities for me to explore.

After playing Baldur's Gate 3 and Divinity Original Sin 2, I'm more convinced than ever that I've found the best power in any RPG.