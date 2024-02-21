With ace Bloodborne and Dark Souls in FromSoftware's back pocket, Elden Ring fans would like to remind you that it doesn't miss with DLC

With the Elden Ring DLC trailer right around the corner, FromSoftware fans are reminding everyone that the developer has an astounding track record with expansions.

Shadow of the Erdtree continues a very long line of FromSoftware games getting big DLC packs well after launch. We can look back to the likes of Dark Souls' Artorias of the Abyss expansion, Dark Souls 3's The Ringed City DLC, and Bloodborne's superb The Old Hunters DLC for a slew of examples of expansions that expertly expand upon their base counterparts.

That's what FromSoftware fans are now taking a moment to remind everyone about, right before the Shadow of the Erdtree trailer drops. Modder Zullie, for example, points to how we might not have even seen the best of Elden Ring yet, based on how good FromSoftware's expansions actually are. As a big fan of The Old Hunters in particular, I can't help but agree.

Elsewhere, other Twitter users, like the one just below, are pointing to how The Old Hunters could reasonably be considered among the greatest game expansions ever made. That's not exactly a lofty claim, considering how beloved The Old Hunters is, and so the user below is pondering where Shadow of the Erdtree could rank among not only FromSoftware's past ace DLC but also other excellent expansions like Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty.

Others, meanwhile, are just very excited for FromSoftware newcomers to finally experience a DLC and see what all the fuss is about. Considering Elden Ring has sold well over 20 million copies at this point, it's perfectly reasonable to assume a lot of players' first experience of a FromSoftware game was with the 2022 RPG, and they might not have been back to experience past games like Bloodborne and Dark Souls.

We might even know when Shadow of the Erdrtee is going to launch. A reputable leaker has claimed the Elden Ring DLC will launch on June 21 and that it'll arrive alongside two new editions of the base game - a Game of the Year edition, and a collector's edition. If this is true, it means we don't have long to wait at all for the next chapter of The Lands Between.

