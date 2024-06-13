"I know for a fact these guys want a Bloodborne PC port," Hidetaka Miyazaki says of FromSoftware staff, but "if I say I want one, I'll get in trouble"

FromSoftware boss Hidetaka Miyazaki says even members of the studio side with fans when it comes to wanting a PC port of PlayStation-locked epic Bloodborne.

Speaking with PC Gamer , Miyazaki, seated alongside producer Yasuhiro Kitao and interpreter Bobby Simpson, commented (via said interpreter): "I know for a fact these guys want a Bloodborne PC port. If I say I want one, I'll get in trouble as well. But it's nothing I'm opposed to."

This lines up with other recent comments from the president and director, who said in February that he's "very happy" so many fans want to see Bloodborne get a remake or re-release of some kind. In a similar vein, Miyazaki has said since 2019 that he's "not the one to decide" when it comes to things like Bloodborne 2, even if it is the game that stuck with him the most – or at least was, as this comment pre-dates Elden Ring and Miyazaki's updated thoughts are unclear.

This time, however, Miyazaki did express more of his personal stance on the well-worn topic, stopping just short of directly passing the ball to Bloodborne IP owner Sony.

"Obviously, as one of the creators of Bloodborne, my personal, pure honest opinion is I'd love more players to be able to enjoy it," Miyazaki continued. "Especially as a game that is now coming of age, one of those games of the past that gets lost on older hardware – I think any game like that, it'd be nice to have an opportunity for more players to be able to experience that and relive this relic of the past. So as far as I'm concerned, that's definitely not something I'd be opposed to."

Even after nine years, a Bloodborne remake, remaster, PC port, or frankly anything remains a perennial pipe dream, a white whale of gaming showcases comparable to the famously quiet Hollow Knight Silksong . This is the first time Miyazaki has so directly thrown support behind the idea, even if he isn't joining PC gamers chanting in the streets (read: YouTube chat on PlayStation State of Play shows).

Bloodborne was a no-show at this week's State of Play, but hey, Bloodborne Kart - I mean Nightmare Kart - is out.