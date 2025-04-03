As the 10-year-long wait for Bloodborne on PC continues, fans are now counting down until FromSoftware's The Duskbloods leaves the Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct finally arrived, and with it came a first look at what's to come on the new console from Nintendo – including unexpected games exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2 , like FromSoftware 's strikingly Bloodborne-esque title, The Duskbloods .

As if Elden Ring Nightreign wasn't exciting enough, FromSoftware has gone and impressed fans with another upcoming, multiplayer banger. This time, though, it's set to be a Switch 2 exclusive – as if The Duskblood's reveal wasn't surprising enough alone. The game, which looks eerily similar to the ever-beloved Bloodborne, offers a multiplayer PvPvE experience, and it's safe to say that prospective PC players want in on the action.



Just as Bloodborne remains in PlayStation 4 prison, however, it looks like The Duskbloods is staying on just the Switch 2 – for the time being, anyway.

And just like with Bloodborne, fans are counting down the days until the dark fantasy gem breaks out of console jail and makes its way onto PC. A recent online post from the iconic "Is Bloodborne on PC" account proves as much, with its owner marking that The Duskbloods is "NOT" on PC yet.

The Duskbloods has NOT been announced for PC as of 01 April 2025. #FreeTheDuskbloodsApril 2, 2025

Following the post is a #FreeTheDuskbloods and over a hundred comments highlighting FromSoftware fans' dismay at there being no PC release in sight.

"Here we fucking go again," writes one person in a reply.

"Tomorrow for sure," jokes another, going on to say, "it will never release on PC."

