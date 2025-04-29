Bloodborne's notoriously difficult Orphan of Kos fight even gave Elden Ring legend Let Me Solo Her a run for his money, who agrees it's "definitely the hardest boss" in the action RPG

Professional Malenia slayer Let Me Solo Her might just be the most iconic figure in the Elden Ring community, but despite his thousands of victories against that action RPG's hardest base game boss, even he struggled with Bloodborne 's toughest DLC fight.

As of 2023, Let Me Solo Her had beaten Elden Ring's Malenia over 4,000 times with nothing but a jar on his legendary Tarnished warrior's head in a massive heroic effort to help struggling players through the fight. Fast forward to now, though, and it's apparent that even he can get stuck on bosses sometimes, with Bloodborne: The Old Hunters' notoriously tricky Orphan of Kos fight giving him some serious difficulty recently.

In a video going over his recent first experience with Bloodborne, Let Me Solo Her shows some truly brutal deaths he experienced while fighting the newborn Great One, and explains: "This boss took me more tries than any previous boss fights, and even had me exploring Chalice Dungeons to farm Blood Vials and bullets off stream, just to replenish them. He's definitely the hardest boss in Bloodborne."

I finally played Bloodborne after 10 years - YouTube Watch On

Anyone who has fought the Orphan of Kos will feel his pain. They're a fast, aggressive fighter that hits hard both up close and personal and at a distance. Depending on how much you've leveled up your health, the fight can quite easily be over in just a couple of nasty hits if you let your guard down and get caught in its onslaught.

I couldn't tell you how long it took me to win the fight, and as Let Me Solo Her points out, there's also the consumable farming to take into account since your healing items don't just replenish automatically in Bloodborne.

The community icon did eventually emerge victorious, and after beating the final boss of the base game and rolling credits for the first time, he says: "I think I understand why this game was always trending on Twitter as fans kept hoping for a remastered version."

Whether that remaster will ever happen is another matter, but after fans' hopes have been crushed countless times already, it's clear that the community is never giving up hope .

