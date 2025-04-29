Bloodborne's notoriously difficult Orphan of Kos fight even gave Elden Ring legend Let Me Solo Her a run for his money, who agrees it's "definitely the hardest boss" in the action RPG
The DLC fight is brutal, even for the most hardened Soulsborne players
Professional Malenia slayer Let Me Solo Her might just be the most iconic figure in the Elden Ring community, but despite his thousands of victories against that action RPG's hardest base game boss, even he struggled with Bloodborne's toughest DLC fight.
As of 2023, Let Me Solo Her had beaten Elden Ring's Malenia over 4,000 times with nothing but a jar on his legendary Tarnished warrior's head in a massive heroic effort to help struggling players through the fight. Fast forward to now, though, and it's apparent that even he can get stuck on bosses sometimes, with Bloodborne: The Old Hunters' notoriously tricky Orphan of Kos fight giving him some serious difficulty recently.
In a video going over his recent first experience with Bloodborne, Let Me Solo Her shows some truly brutal deaths he experienced while fighting the newborn Great One, and explains: "This boss took me more tries than any previous boss fights, and even had me exploring Chalice Dungeons to farm Blood Vials and bullets off stream, just to replenish them. He's definitely the hardest boss in Bloodborne."
Anyone who has fought the Orphan of Kos will feel his pain. They're a fast, aggressive fighter that hits hard both up close and personal and at a distance. Depending on how much you've leveled up your health, the fight can quite easily be over in just a couple of nasty hits if you let your guard down and get caught in its onslaught.
I couldn't tell you how long it took me to win the fight, and as Let Me Solo Her points out, there's also the consumable farming to take into account since your healing items don't just replenish automatically in Bloodborne.
The community icon did eventually emerge victorious, and after beating the final boss of the base game and rolling credits for the first time, he says: "I think I understand why this game was always trending on Twitter as fans kept hoping for a remastered version."
Whether that remaster will ever happen is another matter, but after fans' hopes have been crushed countless times already, it's clear that the community is never giving up hope.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
"I know for a fact these guys want a Bloodborne PC port," Hidetaka Miyazaki says of FromSoftware staff, but "if I say I want one, I'll get in trouble."
I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.