Bloodborne isn't getting a remaster because FromSoftware's Miyazaki is "so busy" and "doesn't want anyone else to touch it," theorizes PlayStation veteran Shuhei Yoshida
Almost 10 years have passed since Bloodborne first released
As the years roll on without any word of a Bloodborne remaster, fans are left wondering why FromSoftware doesn't have one up its sleeve yet - and according to PlayStation veteran Shuhei Yoshida, it may all boil down to a busy schedule and the unwaveringly passionate Hidetaka Miyazaki.
Speaking in his first interview after leaving PlayStation, the former president of SIE Worldwide Studios for Sony tells Kinda Funny Games why he believes that Bloodborne isn't receiving the remaster fans have longed for any time soon. "I have only my personal theory," admits Yoshida. "Because I remember Miyazaki-san really, really loved Bloodborne … I think he is interested but he's so successful and he's so busy."
Yoshida continues, speculating that because Miyazaki, who directed the 2015 game, is too busy to work on the potential project himself, it won't come to fruition yet as the FromSoftware lead doesn't want others heading the remaster. "He doesn't want anyone else to touch it, that's my theory - and the PlayStation team respects his wish." Yoshida concludes by clarifying that he doesn't know for sure whether this is truly the case or not, but "that's my guess."
Almost a decade has passed since Bloodborne first launched in 2015, and Miyazaki himself has acknowledged the community's desire to see a remaster come to fruition multiple times. Last year, the iconic developer revealed that he's "very happy" so many people want one, but didn't confirm any sort of remake. In 2019, Miyazaki also stated that he's "not the one to decide" anything about a potential sequel, despite the game seemingly standing as his own personal favorite Souls title.
"I know for a fact these guys want a Bloodborne PC port," Hidetaka Miyazaki says of FromSoftware staff, but "if I say I want one, I'll get in trouble"
