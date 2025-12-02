Return to Silent Hill gets a new trailer that brings in fan favorite villains including Pyramid Head and the Bubble Head Nurses

A new international trailer for Return to Silent Hill has arrived, and the new clip digs into more of the game's lore and many of its most iconic characters, including Bubble Head Nurses, and of course, the most well-known Silent Hill villain of all, Pyramid Head (or Red Pyramid Thing, if you're going by his official name).

Here's the trailer:

RETURN TO SILENT HILL International trailer (2026) - YouTube Watch On

Return to Silent Hill is the third film in the franchise, which adapts the Silent Hill video game series that kicked off back in 1999. It follows 2006's Silent Hill and 2012's Silent Hill: Revelation.