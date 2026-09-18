Resident Evil fans have spotted some deep-cut Leon. S Kennedy Easter eggs in the movie

While the Resident Evil movie focuses on telling a new story set in the world of the franchise, that doesn't mean it isn't stuffed with some neat Resident Evil Easter eggs. It's been well-documented that the film has typewriters, herbs, and first aid spray cans, but there are also a few nods to one of the most well-loved Resi characters, Leon S. Kennedy.
Warning though: we'll be getting into spoilers from the Resident Evil movie below, so make sure you've seen it first.
These come later on in the movie when Bryan, our hapless medical courier, has made it to Raccoon City. Here, he faces the arduous final journey to the hospital to attempt to deliver the sample needed to make the cure.
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His first hurdle comes from running down a street as zombies hurl themselves off rooftops towards him. In the background of this shot, as Bryan looks ahead to the hospital, is a shopfront reading 'Leon S. Kennedy Guns and Ammo'. Leon is a rookie cop at this point in the timeline, but he sure does know a few things about guns and ammo, so it's a fun nod from director Zach Cregger. Check out the moment below, as shared by Twitter user RENews from the trailer.
Although, apparently a Deadline journalist asked Cregger about this and he wasn't sure how it ended up in there.
That's not the only reference though, according to some eagle-eyed fans. When Bryan makes it to the hospital, he has to enter through the underground carpark as there are a fair few zombies in the main building. Now some theater-goers spotted that Leon's car is parked among those in the car park where Bryan takes a beat to work out how to complete his journey.
As one fan on Reddit wrote, "I liked that Leon's car was parked in the hospital. It was a cool Easter egg." See if you can spot it on your next rewatch.
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For more on the film, check out our breakdown of the Resident Evil movie ending and a breakdown of all the Resident Evil game differences. We've also got a Resident Evil movie review as well if you need any more insight about why it's worth your time.