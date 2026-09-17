Steam is shoveling RPGs at people right now, and I think it's the perfect time to get Divinity: Original Sin for 90% off ahead of Larian's post-Baldur's Gate 3 Divinity

Opportunity is not only knocking, it's about to punch down your door – Steam is discounting a whole bunch of RPGs like it always is, and Larian Studios' Divinity: Original Sin is currently available for its lowest price ever, at 90% off.
That makes the now-standard Enhanced edition of the hardcore fantasy game $3.99, or two packs of gum, and its coinciding Collector's Edition is $6.99, or three packs of gum… This is making me realize how much inflation has impacted packs of gum, but for a beloved 2015 RPG? These prices are perfect.
SteamDB confirms that $3.99, down from $39.99, is the lowest-ever recorded price for Divinity: Original Sin, though this isn't the first time that Larian has bestowed the giant discount. Since May, the publisher has been pricing Original Sin at $3.99 for at least a few days each month for Steam sales like Summer Sale 2026, and also just for fun. So if you don't purchase the Enhanced edition of the game before its current discount period ends on September 21, there's a good chance you'll have another opportunity to do so soon.
The same goes for the Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition - Collector's Edition, according to its SteamDB history. $6.99 instead of $69.99 is its lowest price in history, but Larian's been returning to it nearly once a month since December 2025. So, really, consider this your notice to never buy Original Sin at full price. That would really be a sin.
But if you haven't yet played the game that really solidified Larian as the master of gloomy fantasy realms, you should think about doing so soon. Its upcoming Divinity reboot – the first new game in the series since Divinity: Original Sin II in 2017 – is just beyond the horizon. The unconventional follow-up to Baldur's Gate 3 does not have a release date, but it does come with a guarantee from Larian technical animation director Ricardo Ayasta that, "I can guarantee that all the genitals in the game be manually crafted with love." So that's something.
It's likely that the Divinity reboot will target a 2027 release date at the very, very earliest. Last we heard from Larian CEO Swen Vincke, the game was "in that stage of development where there is a lot that is still rough or missing, but where you sense that a game is coming alive."
"Something was created out of nothing, and you now get to experience what it feels like," Vincke continued, "knowing that things are still very moldable and that from here onwards, it can only improve. It's a good moment in the life of any game. And it's one I expect many developers recognize."
But even if Divinity were a million years away, the earlier installments of the RPG might take you as long to beat, so you might want to start building your backlog soon.
Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.
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