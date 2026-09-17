Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave is getting an infamous gacha gun from one of the series' mobile games, and I have questions

Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave is finally here, and a day-one patch has made a crucial addition to the new strategy RPG – you can now use a gacha gun as a weapon.
No, really. Fortune's Weave's first update adds a number of collab weapons from the series' two mobile games – Kurt's Royal Sword from the Among Us-esque spin-off with evil furries, Fire Emblem Shadows, and a trio from the 2017 gacha game Fire Emblem Heroes. Progress through the story enough, and you can get your hands on Heroes protagonist Alfonse's Chosen Sword, Fjorm's Chosen Lance, and most importantly, the Summoner's Breidablik.
If you've not played Fire Emblem Heroes before, the gacha system is rather simple – your self-insert character, the Summoner, has a divine gun they can shoot to summon various Fire Emblem characters out of their individual worlds and timelines and into the mobile game's land of Askr. While it can also be used as a weapon in the mobile game, its main purpose is to burn through all your precious in-game currency (Orbs) as you hope to see your faves pop up on the summoning screen, sometimes wearing fun seasonal outfits.
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A screenshot of the weapon in Fortune's Weave shows that its attacking animation imitates the summoning animation from Heroes, which is a neat nod, but also raises an important question – could Leda, Dietrich, Cai, Theodora and the gang use it to bring in a load of duplicate 3-star Robin, Wrys, and Bartres to bolster their teams? Even better… could they fire out people as projectiles? Being hit in the face with a Chrom flying through the air at full speed has gotta hurt, after all.
Unfortunately, in the reality of the game itself, the answer is no – there are no actual gacha or human-projectile situations in Fortune's Weave. But in the lore, I wanna believe they could use it like this if they wanted to.
Fortune's Weave having gun-like weapons in the first place is already very funny, so I'm glad to see the devs took the opportunity to bring in the series' ultimate gun here – the only one capable of pulling beloved characters wearing Halloween costumes out of thin air.
Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Metacritic score matches Three Houses, but still isn't the peak of Nintendo's strategy RPG series.