Marvel's Wolverine motorcycle section and quicktime events are getting the wrong kind of attention because "the game plays itself" and "you don't have to press anything"

Oh dear. Marvel's Wolverine came out this week, and let's just say not every section requires a killer instinct. In fact, one level doesn't even require you to hold the controller.
The streamer Michael Does Life discovered this while playing Insomniac's latest release. In a clip posted to his Twitter account, he openly drops the controller, keeping his hands free on camera, while Logan rides forward in an on-rails section where he's meant to fend off several enemies.
In theory, if you do nothing, you'll crash or get hit off the vehicle, right? Wrong, because Wolvie's got another mutant power - staying on a motorbike despite bashing into things and having cronies on his tail.
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"Wolverine has ANOTHER motorcycle section and you don’t have to press ANYTHING," he captions the post. "The game plays itself! YIKES!"
The video is pretty damning, especially in light of similar instances people have found over the last couple of days. There's evidence of quicktime events that automatically pass if you do nothing, too.
But these aren't indicative of the entire game. Another clip from a different motorbike sequence shows that Wolverine can be killed during those missions, and some quicktime scenes leave damage if you don't do them right.
Results may vary seems to be the prognosis, but this all leans toward Wolverine being an uneven, unpolished game with some glaring problems. It's a huge contrast to Insomniac's Spider-Man games, and a real shame for all involved. But at least if you get a message you should reply to while playing, you know you can sort it out without missing much.
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