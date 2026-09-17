Backrooms director posts from Valve's office again, and Portal movie speculation is intensifying

Having made it out of the Backrooms to booming success (and a seal of approval from Hideo Kojima), Kane Parsons continues to play with fans' emotions in the best way possible after paying the Valve offices yet another visit, pushing speculation about a Portal movie to new heights.
The director posted an Instagram story showing him watching a beautiful sunset from Valve HQ and probably taking a moment to appreciate how cool it was that he was even doing so. This would mark his most recent visit (that we know about), which he shared with fans after snapping a photo back in June.
If there's one thing he's made more public than this, it's his adoration for the game franchise, citing Portal 2 as the biggest inspiration that led him to venture into the Backrooms. "It's like the strongest influence over, like, everything I've done in my entire life. It's a two-game series," he explained to Letterboxd. "So, if anything, I would say Portal 2 is the bigger inspiration for me... It's inherently comedic and absurd, and that’s what I like about it. So many bleak creative choices come from an inherent humor."
Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
It really seems like a no-brainer to put Parsons to work on a project like this, not simply because of his success with Backrooms, but because of Hollywood's growing hunger for adapting video game titles that are actually paying off. That couldn't be more evident following the immense critical praise for Resident Evil, which is out this week. Perhaps the next time Parsons posts on Instagram, it'll be declaring that a Portal movie is finally happening, maybe even with a nice slice of cake to celebrate.
Look ahead with our list of the most exciting upcoming movies, or scare yourself silly with our ranking of the best horror movies ever.
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.