New Godzilla Minus Zero trailer teases gravity-defying action, King Ghidorah, and the end of the story

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A new trailer for Godzilla Minus Zero is here

GODZILLA MINUS ZERO | Official 1.43:1 Trailer | Filmed For IMAX - YouTube GODZILLA MINUS ZERO | Official 1.43:1 Trailer | Filmed For IMAX - YouTube
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The next trailer for Godzilla Minus Zero is here, and it's seriously epic.

In the clip, which you can watch above, mankind gears up for a second battle with the fearsome kaiju. This time, though, the trailer teases that "everything ends here" and that there will not be a third fight, meaning this is likely the last film we can expect in the series.

The trailer is filled with all the kaiju action you could want, too, including a mysterious, gravity-defying scene with Godzilla's blue atomic powers seeming to lift up some houses.

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Most mysteriously of all, though, is the sound of a roar that very much sounds like King Ghidorah, before we see Godzilla falling. Looks like Godzilla might have met his match...

Godzilla Minus Zero sees the return of Ryunosuke Kamiki as Koichi and Minami Hamabe as Noriko. The first film was widely praised for its human story, so we can expect another emotional tale for this young couple and their adopted daughter in the sequel, as suggested by Noriko saying she doesn't have much time left.

"In this new film, an even deeper despair will descend upon Japan and the Shikishima family," writer/director Takashi Yamazaki said at CinemaCon (via The Hollywood Reporter). "When faced with an overwhelming and inescapable force, how do people fight back? The journey from Minus to Zero will not be an easy one."

Godzilla Minus Zero arrives on November 6 in the US, UK, and Ireland, and November 3 in Japan.

In the meantime, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming movies.

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Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

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