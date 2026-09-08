3 years since it was announced, Star Wars fans think the Rey movie will "probably never" come out

Star Wars fans are worried that another project is being left behind at Lucasfilm. It's been three years since a new solo movie starring Daisy Ridley as Rey was announced at Star Wars Celebration.
A director and writer were initially attached, as we heard some details on what the film would follow. Due to be set some 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker, it was going to see Rey rebuilding the Jedi Order.
However, since 2024, there has been very little news on the development of the project. The latest update from Ridley came in 2025 when she promised that "the wait will be worth it" as she spoke about the hurdles that films have to overcome to get made.
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Despite that positive update, the Star Wars community is growing more certain that this movie won't ever make it off the page. Posting on Reddit, one wrote: "It's been over three years since Daisy Ridley was brought out at Celebration to announce the Rey movie and there isn't even a script written yet. Will this eventually come out? When can we expect to see Rey onscreen again?"
The response from other fans was pretty unanimous: this isn't a movie that's going to get made. "My rule for Star Wars content is that it doesn’t exist until there is a trailer AND release date," wrote one, while another added: "Probably never. Changing leadership can sideline projects."
They weren't alone either, with a third commenting: "Agree 100%. Daisy Ridley has been absolutely done dirty." Another simply put it: "This right here is probably the biggest issue with Star Wars. Announcements. Don't tell us you're making it, just make it."
Several Star Wars projects have been announced but not made it out of the development phase. Star Wars Rebels co-creator Simon Kinberg was due to make a Star Wars trilogy, Indiana Jones 5 director James Mangold was announced to be making a film set thousands of years before the Jedi, and Taika Waititi has long been linked to making his own movie set in a galaxy far, far away. Who knows if any of them will one day happen.
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Currently, there are only two projects on the horizon for Star Wars that are definitely happening: Ahsoka season 2 has been filmed and arrives in January 20, 2027, and Ryan Gosling's Starfighter is set for a May 28, 2027 release date.
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