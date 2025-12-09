Daisy Ridley "heard rumblings" about canceled Star Wars movie The Hunt for Ben Solo, but "felt joyful" about the campaign to get it made: "It's good for us to all be united about something in a really positive way"

Daisy Ridley shares her thoughts on Adam Driver's canceled Ben Solo movie

Rey star Daisy Ridley has revealed that she'd heard talk of canceled Star Wars movie The Hunt for Ben Solo before Adam Driver announced the news to the press – and she's been heartened by the positive fan response.

"I knew a piece of it. I heard rumblings," Ridley told IGN. "I have lots of friends who are crew, so things always travel like that. But, whoa! When the story came out, no, I was like, 'Oh, my God!' And it was him that said it, right? It was funny because, like, 'Oh, wow, Adam is saying it,' and that's the big surprise of the year."

"I do love when there is a collective of positivity. The way the internet seems to have rallied to try and get it to happen," Ridley continued. "I think it's fantastic for us all. It's good for us to all be united about something in a really positive way. Obviously, everyone knows he was a very popular character, but it was also lovely to think, 'Wow, people really, really care and want this.' I just... I like it. I like when people join forces – excuse the pun – from all around the world, all different sorts of people."

