Star Wars: Starfighter teaser shown behind closed doors at D23, read an exclusive description

At D23, Star Wars: Starfighter finally revealed a first look at the Ryan Gosling-starring movie. The catch: it's not going to appear online anytime soon, and was only for people in the room. However, we were on the ground and can bring you an exclusive description.
The teaser footage starts with Flynn Gray's as-yet-unnamed young character throwing the cover off a starfighter. Gosling, whose character was confirmed as Kade Auberon, tells him not to touch, it's a decommissioned Imperial model and the fastest ever built. Kade says there's a reason Gray's character has never heard of such a vessel, despite it's capabilities. Quick flashes of action, include flying/gliding across water, turning an ignition and, of course, plenty of flying.
Starfighter, directed by Deadpool and Wolverine's Shawn Levy, stars Ryan Gosling, Flynn Gray, Amy Adams, Matt Smith, Mia Goth, and Aaron Pierre. It is the first Lucasfilm movie to take us beyond The Rise of Skywalker on the Star Wars timeline.
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"In a rebuilding galaxy, a solitary pilot becomes entangled in a crucial mission as new threats emerge. Their journey may alter the future of the Force itself," reads the synopsis.
"It is different in that it is an all-new non-sequel, non-prequel adventure," Levy has said previously of the film. "It's new characters, it's a new timeline. It inherits legacy themes, but it's really trying to give Star Wars [fans] – and just movie audiences – something fresh, something new. And with a spirit of play and big-hearted adventure with moments of real levity that, frankly, A New Hope had in a revolutionary way."
Starfighter arrives May 28, 2027. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows for everything else that's in the works.
You can keep up on more announcements and reveals with our D23 liveblog.
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