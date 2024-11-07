A new Star Wars trilogy is on the way, but there's confusion over whether it's Episodes 10-12 of the Skywalker Saga

A new Star Wars trilogy is on the way – but there are conflicting reports about whether it'll be a continuation of the Skywalker Saga.

Per Deadline , the movies will be Episodes 10-12, but Lucasfilm insiders have apparently disputed that the new films will continue the storyline of the original, prequel, and sequel trilogies.

What is confirmed, however, is that Simon Kinberg is on board to develop the trilogy. He'll write all three movies and produce them with Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy.

Kinberg made his directorial debut with 2019's X-Men spin-off Dark Phoenix after writing multiple other movies in the franchise, including The Last Stand, First Class, and Days of Future Past (the latter of which he also produced).

His resume includes experience in the galaxy far, far away, too: he's also the co-creator of the animated series Star Wars Rebels, which ran for four seasons between 2014 and 2018, and he's credited as a creative consultant on The Force Awakens and Rogue One.

Nothing else is known about the new movies just yet, including plot or character details. If they do form part of the Skywalker Saga, it'll be interesting to see what that means for the Rey movie currently in the works from director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, which will see Daisy Ridley return to the Star Wars franchise as her character attempts to rebuild the Jedi Order.

While we wait for more updates on the new trilogy, check out our guide to the other upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows on the way in 2024 and beyond.