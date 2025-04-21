Surprise Star Wars anime show revealed at Celebration 2025, along with the release date for Visions season 3

The universe of Star Wars is expanding. Not only are we getting season 3 of anime anthology show Visions, but a full-length spin-off is in the works, called The Ninth Jedi, overseen by a modern great of the industry.

Star Wars Celebration 2025 has provided updates from across the franchise, including news on Ahsoka season 2, The Mandalorian and Grogu, and plenty more. During a panel dedicated to the anime offerings of a galaxy far, far away, we heard about Visions season 3, and got the surprise announcement of an expanded sequel to one of the existing episodes.

Drawing on the installment of the same name, Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi will continue the story of Kara, a fledgling Jedi on a journey to find others like her in a galaxy with a heavy Sith presence. Kenji Kamiyama, who oversaw the original episode, will be supervising director for this full-length season.

At Celebration, he revealed the show will focus on the creation of lightsabers whose colors change depending on the user. Kara's father invented them, and now he's been imprisoned. "What in the world was the reason for such lightsabers? I think it will be a story where those secrets will be told," he told the audience.

We’ll see the narrative set up in Visions season 3, with an episode called ‘Child of Hope’, directed by Naoyoshi Shiotani, the creative lead on the Psycho-Pass adaptations. It's not the only follow-up arriving in the new episodes of Visions either, as 'The Duel' and 'The Village Bride', also from the first season, are getting sequels in the third as well.

Visions season 3 premieres on Disney Plus on October 29, 2025. The Ninth Jedi is due to arrive sometime in 2026. Production I.G. is animating the project, carrying over from its work on Visions to date. Make sure to peruse our guide to all the new Star Wars movies and TV shows for everything else happening a long, long time ago,