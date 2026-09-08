Pokemon Center cancels countless reseller orders, but TCG fans seem to have been burned as well

It's a swings-and-roundabouts kinda day, because the Pokemon Center seems to be cancelling countless reseller/bot orders… but genuine fans may have been caught up in the Pokemon card crackdown too.
Social media is abuzz today with news that bot purchases from the official Pokemon Center store have been automatically shut down. Indeed, I've already seen numerous screengrabs of emails reading "your order has been cancelled." Considering how much of a scourge resellers are for fans of the best card games, this is cause for celebration. (It's near impossible to buy Pokemon TCG 30th Celebration right now because they keep scooping up items to flog at a higher price, with Miniature Market being one of the few places I've seen that isn't absurdly inflated.) However, there are also reports that innocent fans are being burned as well. I've seen just as many complaints that normal Pokemon card orders are being swept up in the cancellation spree.
The where-to-buy account Poke Signals reported on Twitter/X that "Pokemon Center woke up and chose violence! THOUSANDS of bot orders in a gigantic wave have just been cancelled." This was posted with an accompanying screenshot, which was quickly picked up on reddit where the story is fast approaching 4K upvotes. Unfortunately, both threads are full of comments from fans who claim that their orders have been stopped too.
It doesn't seem to be an isolated incident. Reddit's Pokemon TCG thread are full of these stories as well – I scrolled for thirty seconds and found half a dozen. The response is usually the same; the person in question only bought one of an item, and it was all under one account (resellers often use multiple accounts and cards to sneakily get as many products as possible). We obviously can't tell for certain whether these reports are genuine, but the sheer number of them makes me think it's a legitimate problem.
So, what's happening here? The community seems to agree it's one of two things; either a small number of fans are collateral damage in a new push to deter resellers, or the Pokemon Center oversold so is having to cancel orders. Neither is particularly great.
I've reached out to The Pokemon Company to learn more, and will update this story if/when I get a response.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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