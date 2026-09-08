Cinema isn't dead after all as 2026 marked the biggest summer ever at the box office

Due to the rise of streaming and the effects of the pandemic, for a while it seemed that cinemas were in danger. But don't wave goodbye to the big screen just yet, as the past few months have marked the most successful season at the box office ever.
From May 1 to September 7, ticket sales in the US made $4.76 billion, according to Variety via Rentrak. This means that Summer 2026 was the highest-grossing summer season ever, breaking the record of $4.755 billion set in 2013 thanks to titles such as Iron Man 3 and Man of Steel.
It is true that inflation plays a part in this, and the fact that the summer season ran a little longer this year due to Labor Day landing on September 7. However, it cannot be denied that cinema really came alive this year. It's all thanks to titles such as Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which hit screens on July 31 and has earned $923 million in the US and $2.4 billion globally so far. Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey also saw film fans flock to theaters in droves, pulling in $589 million in the US and $1.62 billion worldwide.
The season saw a few surprises too, such as Curry Barker's indie horror Obsession and Kane Parson's directorial debut Backrooms. Plus, big franchise sequels like Toy Story 5 and The Devil Wears Prada 2 saw great results. This summer also marked the first time ever that each month (May, June, July, August) generated over $1 billion, with August being the most successful, seeing $1.27 billion in ticket sales.
Rentrak’s head of marketplace trends, Paul Dergarabedian, says the attitude towards seeing movies is also shifting. "What makes this summer uniquely important and potentially pivotal is that, for many people, it may have been the season that reminded them just how much fun it is to go to the movies. That can inspire future moviegoing, create a new generation of theatergoers and, with so many great films still ahead, keep that momentum going."
Let's hope film fans keep showing up. The 'ber months have a few treats in store, starting with Zach Cregger's Resident Evil on September 18, followed by DCU's first all-out horror movie, Clayface, on October 23. Upcoming epics Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday will then see the year out in style, both arriving on December 18.
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.