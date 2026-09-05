Don't sleep on The Mandalorian Lego special – it might not be canon, but this is a must-watch for Star Wars fans

Don't miss out on The Mandalorian Lego special. The delightful animated short has arrived on Disney Plus (alongside its live-action big sibling, The Mandalorian and Grogu), and, while it might not be canon, it is a laugh-out-loud, joyful 45 minutes every Star Wars fan needs to tune in for.
The special has an adorable premise: Din Djarin's pals have thrown him a party – and it's not even his birthday! – which he begrudgingly attends with baby Grogu. While the duo are there in their party hats, a gang of their closest friends retell their story so far, all the way up to the events of the new movie.
The result is an irreverent, self-referential blast – exactly what you'd expect from a Lego special – that's also pretty much a perfect way to recap the Disney Plus show. What more could you ask for?
Probably the biggest selling point of any Lego special is just how damn hilarious they are, and The Mandalorian's is no different. The 45-minute runtime is packed with jokes that poke gentle fun at The Mandalorian and Star Wars as a whole, including Mando and Grogu's reunion taking place in a different series, IG-11's tendency to go straight for self-destruct mode, and Luke Skywalker having no luck with his Jedi students. I got to watch the special at this year's D23 in a crowd of Star Wars fans that laughed at every gag, and it only enhanced the experience.
The wacky premise doesn't just allow for laughs, too: it also gets the whole Mando gang back together again. There are cameos aplenty in the special, which means original actors return to their roles. Listen out for Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth, and even Bill Burr as Migs Mayfeld (he's on hand to recount the events of season 2, which, he points out, he witnessed a whole 20% of).
Of course, any Mandalorian project – Lego or not – needs to include its fair share of heartwarming Clan of Two moments. The special doesn't just recreate the tearjerking scenes you know and love from the show (the special's version of Mando and Grogu's goodbye in the season 2 finale did indeed remind me of how many tears I shed back in December 2020), but it also includes a few new moments of its own. Highlights include Mando urging Grogu to make his signature cooing sound more intimidating if he's going to be a bounty hunter, Grogu using the Force to levitate a party hat onto Mando's beskar helmeted head, and Grogu having his own miniature steering wheel in the Razor Crest. If you've been missing Din Djarin and Din Grogu since their big-screen outing earlier this year, then you can't go wrong with the Lego special.
Assembled with love
The special is also set after The Mandalorian and Grogu on the Star Wars timeline, as revealed by the Razor Crest's distinctive yellow paint – and an appearance from Zeb Orrelios to tell this part of the story, before he's interrupted. Of course, Lego releases aren't Star Wars canon, so nothing that happens in this special is actually part of the saga's ongoing story. But, it does give a nice window into the kind of life you'd like to imagine Mando and Grogu living in between missions for the New Republic. What better way to spend their downtime than a party with friends?
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And, while it might not be canon, and the premise is indeed silly fun, every second of the special makes it obvious that it was made with clear, reverent love for The Mandalorian and Star Wars as a whole. The story goes beyond just a party, encompassing Mando's growth across his tale so far as he comes to accept he's no longer a loner. Yes, this Lego special gets pretty deep, in between all the fun.
At the moment, it's unclear when we'll see Din Djarin and Din Grogu again, as nothing has been confirmed about their future (either in The Mandalorian season 4 or another movie). So, while we wait to be reunited with the Clan of Two, there's no better way to pass the time than with Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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