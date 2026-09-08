Leaked Zelda Switch 2 is officially out in October with the "game sold separately"

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The Legend of Zelda – 40th Anniversary Edition Switch 2 is really real

The Legend of Zelda Switch 2 displays Link gazing at Navi in the Ocarina of Time remake
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo officially announced The Legend of Zelda – 40th Anniversary Edition Switch 2 during its Zelda Direct on September 8 after plenty of spurting leaks in August. The handheld will be available from October 29 – with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake sold separately.

So, it seems the special Switch 2 won't be included in any bundle deals – though Nintendo's existing price-hiked Switch 2 bundles are underwhelming. Instead, Zelda fans can expect to see a 40th Anniversary Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, which matches the special Switch 2 console with its emerald and gold decals, as well as a 40th Anniversary screen protector and carrying case, which also shows off the mighty Triforce. You'll also have the option to buy the Zelda Switch 2 with a display stand.

Though, Nintendo disclaims that the Zelda Switch 2 with a display stand will be exclusive to the Nintendo store, including its brick-and-mortar locations in New York and San Francisco. Pre-orders for the 40th Anniversary Edition Switch 2 stuff will otherwise likely go live at Nintendo first, but then they'll make their way to other retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

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We don't know how much any of it will cost internationally yet, but a press release from Nintendo's Japanese wing lists the Zelda Switch 2 console as 62,980 yen, which is about $400, while the Pro Controller plus display stand is priced at 12,980 yen, or $80. The carrying case and screen protector will cost 3,980 yen in Japan, or approximately $25 – though you should remember all Nintendo hardware is generally priced lower in Japan. The Japan-language Switch 2 is 59,980 yen, for example, which equates to around $385, while the multi-language Switch 2 is currently available in the US at $499. And yet the Triforce beckons...

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake release date is set for November 5, with seemingly no concern for GTA 6.

Where to buy the Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2, how to find your best shot at a pre-order.

Ashley Bardhan
Ashley Bardhan
Senior Writer

Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.

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