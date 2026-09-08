Where to buy the Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2, how to find your best shot at a pre-order

Nintendo just unveiled the Legend of Zelda special edition Nintendo Switch 2 console during the brand's 40th Anniversary Direct. With a release date set for October 29, pre-orders aren't too far away. Us early buyers are all lamenting the fact those gorgeous dark green Joy-Con and that sparkly dock aren't available separately, but those holding out for a special edition console will want to get their pre-order gameplan in order. While nobody's jumped in just yet, it's highly likely we'll get an early order date in the near future and it pays to know where to shop first.

TL;DR Your best options: Walmart: Dropped original Switch 2 pre-orders first Best Buy: Second retailer in the US Amazon: Fast delivery and large stock levels

I've been tracking high profile pre-orders ever since the hectic days of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, I watched as Nintendo Switch 2 stock melted off the shelves just last year. In all that time, I've picked up a thing or two about who is likely to drop Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders first and the steps you should take to make sure your order goes through without a hitch.

Where will Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders land?

I've gone back in time to answer this question, back to when the handheld itself first launched. It's not set in stone, but I'd recommend keeping a close eye on Walmart when those Legend of Zelda Switch 2 pre-orders do eventually land. It was the first retailer to go live with original Switch 2 early orders just after midnight on day one, followed shortly by Best Buy roughly half an hour later.

Walmart Walmart was the first US retailer to open original handheld pre-orders when the Switch 2 launched last year. That's an indication that things move a little closer to midnight launch times here, so I'd stick it at the top of your bookmark list.

Best Buy Best Buy might have been a little behind Walmart last year, but it was one of the fastest out the gate still. The store gives priority to those signed in (a free-tier membership is fine) so be sure to make an account and keep your information saved.

Amazon I would place Amazon behind Walmart and Amazon on my shopping hit-list, but only because last year the retailer fell out with Ninty. This place was barren when Switch 2 stock dropped, with availability only really appearing on release day. Things have improved since, I've seen a lot of Nintendo releases popping up here on day one and Amazon's sheer warehouse sizes means it can accommodate a lot more stock than others.

Of course, Nintendo itself is going to be a front runner in many bookmark lists here. It's typically harder to get yourself in line here, though. The Switch 2 was locked behind playtime quotas and membership lengths, and even then Nintendo operated on an invite-only system for the first few waves of stock.

We're out of the woods with that original launch yes, but the special edition Zelda Switch 2 is likely to move fast still.

Nintendo Nintendo has the benefit of guaranteeing supplies, but it can be tricky with its pre-order allocations. You'll likely need to have an account here and be invited once consoles drop onto the shelves.

How to plan for your Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Preparation is key whenever you know you'll be fighting against resellers for a pre-order.

Retailers know about this battle as well, which is why many put a few extra steps in place before allowing you to check out. The first thing you can do now is make sure you can jump through those particular hoops as quickly as possible when Nintendo Switch 2 Legend of Zelda pre-orders land.

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1. Sign up for an account

Best Buy is the biggest example of this, but Nintendo will also likely require you to have an account to place your pre-order. It doesn't need to be a paid account or subscription, but it's safe to assume at least these two stores will require some credentials before selling you your special edition.

2. Save your details

There's another reason to keep an account with all the retailers you're planning to attempt a pre-order with. Signing in means you can keep all your payment and shipping information saved and ready to go when the race to checkout is on.

Many stock hunters complain that high-profile consoles are sometimes snatched right out of their cart during the checkout process. That's because your special edition Nintendo Switch 2 isn't actually yours until all that payment information is cleared - if someone is ahead of you and you're last in line your pre-order will still go to them.

Keeping your delivery and payment details saved and ready to go can save you precious click time.

3. Don't forget mobile

Best Buy and Walmart have both struggled under high demand during major pre-order windows in recent years. Sites crash, slow down, bug out, or simply won't load at all. It's a common occurrence, but we've found that mobile versions of those sites can often get you in while others are smashing that refresh button.

How much will the Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 cost? That's a particularly difficult question right now, though there is precedent for the Legend of Zelda aesthetic option to come in at the same price as a standard Switch 2 (though it should be noted that price is now $499.99 following September 1's increase). The Animal Crossing special edition Nintendo Switch launched at the same price as a standard console back in the day. That said, the Tears of the Kingdom special edition OLED Switch was $10 more than a standard OLED handheld back in 2023. I'd expect $499.99 here, but we could be looking at $529.99.

When will Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders be available? The Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 launches on October 29, and Nintendo typically gives itself about six weeks of pre-order time. That puts my estimate at some time in the next couple of weeks, between September 17 and October 1, however nothing has been officially confirmed by the brand.

Is Ocarina of Time Remake included with the Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2? The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake is not included with the special edition Nintendo Switch 2 console. That's pretty typical for Nintendo, who rarely includes the game with its special releases.

Nintendo also dropped news of Hasbro's new electronic Master Sword and the new Lego Link and Epona set in its Direct, but you can also check out all the best Legend of Zelda merch we've found so far.