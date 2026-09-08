Hideo Kojima is "envious" of 21-year-old Backrooms director: "I made Metal Gear at 23 – but A24 didn’t get in touch with me until I was about 59"

Backrooms director Kane Parsons has been praised by Hideo Kojima at the film's Japanese premiere, with the acclaimed game director saying he's "envious" of the 21-year-old.
Backrooms has been one of the major hits that has made 2026 the biggest summer ever at the box office, which is even more impressive when you realize it was directed by a then-20-year-old, with Parsons becoming the youngest director to ever have a film debut at number one at the box office. Parsons had his beginning in online media with his The Backrooms short on YouTube amassing 93 million views after making animated Attack on Titan fan films, only to go on and direct the major film based on his short films years later.
Speaking at the Japanese premiere of Backrooms (attended by and reported on by Postmode), Kojima noted, "He’s 21, and I’m 63. But when people who grew up digital take that digital sensibility and burn it onto analogue film — I think what you’ll see is just how remarkable a result that can be."
Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
Kojima – who was young when he directed his first game – was asked how he related to Parsons' rise; he responded, "I made Metal Gear at 23 – but A24 didn’t get in touch with me until I was about 59. So it’s completely different, isn’t it?"
Kojima adds, "I’m envious, honestly. There was no A24 when I was about 25. I wish they’d called." Kojima is currently working with A24 to adapt the Death Stranding universe to film, with Pig and A Quiet Place: Day One Michael Sarnoski set to direct the film, however it's still not confirmed when the film will be released.
As Hideo Kojima turns 63, the Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator says "I would like to remain focused on creating games" despite the interest in movies
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more