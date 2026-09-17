As Horizon Forbidden West and Helldivers 2 vanish from Steam in the UK, Sony confirms there's an ongoing issue and it's working with Valve to fix it

PC players in the UK have noticed that a couple of major PlayStation titles have been delisted from Steam, but Sony says it's working to fix the issue.
Earlier this week, users in the UK noticed that Helldivers 2 and Horizon: Forbidden West were suddenly unavailable for purchase on Steam, and that the games' store pages had been delisted. However, given that it was only in the UK and only two games, it seemed to be an unintentional issue – especially Helldivers 2, its most successful PC game by a large margin, and a live service game, which Sony continues to release on PC despite no longer releasing single-player games on the platform.
In a statement to VGC, a Sony Interactive Entertainment spokesperson says, "We are aware of an issue affecting the availability of select titles on Steam in the UK," adding, "We are working with Valve to address the issue. We apologize for the inconvenience."
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It's unclear how this happened, however, as the Steamworks webpage details the process for how to stop selling a game on Steam. Per Valve's guidance, the publisher would need to get in contact with it, and give context as to why the game is being delisted.
While many saw this as a likely glitch, since Sony recently announced it was no longer supporting PC with its single-player releases, it raised a few eyebrows. While it feels incredibly unlikely that PlayStation would remove already released games given its recent string of questionable decisions, it's natural some were a bit concerned.
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