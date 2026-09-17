Despite winning an Oscar, Michael B. Jordan jokes he might quit acting and "make anime the rest of my life"

Sinners star Michael B. Jordan loves anime so much, he might just make it for the rest of his career.
The actor won the Best Actor award for his dual roles as Smoke and Stack in the 2025 vampire movie, which picked up three other awards at the same ceremony, including Best Director for Ryan Coogler.
In a new interview with Vogue, Jordan spoke about his passion for anime. The publication states he has projects in early development, and Jordan himself joked: "I might just quit it all and make anime the rest of my life."
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Jordan's love for anime is very well known at this point, and he previously revealed his favorite movie ever is Studio Ghibli's Princess Mononoke. We're looking forward to seeing his anime projects someday… though we also hope he isn't really planning on quitting acting.
Anime has been having quite the cultural moment lately, with the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie outgrossing Superman last year.
Sinners director Coogler, meanwhile, will be returning to Marvel for Black Panther 3, which stars David Jonsson as T'Challa II and Denzel Washington in a mystery role. That film will arrive in 2028.
"In this next film, he grows up, comes of age, and we had to find an incredible actor," Coogler shared of Jonsson's T'Challa.
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While you wait for Black Panther 3, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else that's in the works. You can also see our roundup of the best anime to watch now.