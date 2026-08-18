The physical media selection at Sony's Crunchyroll is even worse than fans feared after store update: all books removed and Blu-ray lineup gutted

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Manga, light novels, manhwa, and more have vanished

Blue-haired Ascendance of a Bookworm protagonist Myne with a shocked expression
(Image credit: Crunchyroll via YouTube / Miya Kazuki / TO Books / Ascendance of a Bookworm Project 2026)

The new subscriber-only Crunchyroll store has officially launched after a controversial overhaul, and it's left every book and most Blu-rays behind.

Last month, Crunchyroll, now owned by Sony's Funimation after a 2021 deal, announced a new store portal that will only allow Crunchyroll Mega and Ultimate-tier subscribers to make purchases. An everything-must-go sale accompanying the news implied that reams of physical media would be delisted with this relaunch, and, if anything, the outcome is even worse than expected.

As MangaAlerts flagged on Bluesky, all manga, light novels, manhwa (Korean comics), and danmei (Chinese yaoi literature, basically) have vanished from the Crunchyroll store after today's update.

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With a clear focus on figures, clothes, and similar merch, the categories under the new store's "shop all" page are limited to:

  • New
  • Accessories
  • Apparel
  • Collectibles
  • Games
  • Home
  • Home Entertainment
  • Music

Physical media is hard to come by in this selection. The music page reveals just 10 CD and vinyl options. Home entertainment hides a scant 387 Blu-ray and DVD sets (with those CDs and vinyl mixed in), representing a massive reduction from the store's previous catalog.

It's worth noting that the whole store is looking pretty piecemeal at the moment, with just one entry for the whole games category – the Naruto Shippuden Clue board game. Thank goodness we have that.

More items will surely be added, even outside the rotating limited-time merch drops heavily emphasized in the new store, but it's unclear whether entire categories – like, say, for the books that are now harder to buy since Crunchyroll absorbed popular Asian goods shop RightStuf a few years ago – will be restored. I'm not expecting a big danmei button in the store, but the complete abandonment of books makes me wince.

Likewise, the countless missing Blu-ray options – which, MangaAlerts rightly points out, tend to be from studios not under the Sony anime empire – may remain absent.

I've reached out to Crunchyroll for comment on the store's selection of physical media. As it stands, Sony has simply destroyed RightStuf and yet more of its own physical goods lineup as PlayStation marches toward the 2028 death of discs.

Phantom Blade Zero State of Play bravely leaves comments on, is flooded with PlayStation fans telling Sony "no disc no buy."

Austin Wood
Austin Wood
Senior writer

Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.

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