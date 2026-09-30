Black Clover season 2 release schedule: when is episode 1 on Crunchyroll?

Black Clover is fast becoming one of the biggest names on anime and its second season aims to build on the quality of its first.
This week, Black Clover season 2 begins on Crunchyroll and, with it, the quest for the Magic Knights to save their superiors from the Spade Kingdom and the clutches of the Dark Triad.
A lot is at stake, then. So, you'll want to be on the ground floor for new episodes to avoid all the spoilers and social media chatter coming your way. With that in mind, we have the Black Clover season 2 release date below, as well as early speculation on release times until Crunchyroll confirms its plans.
Black Clover season 2, episode 1 hits Crunchyroll on October 3.
We anticipate new episodes will be available at around 11:30 PM Eastern/4:30 PM BST after its Japanese airing, but we're still waiting on confirmation. Bookmark this page and come back for more once it's 100% official.
Black Clover season 2 release schedule and episode count
New episodes of Black Clover season 2 will release weekly on Saturdays.
Your movies and TV digest from the team at GamesRadar+
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.
At this early juncture, however, it's unclear whether the full run (expected to be 26 episodes) will air consecutively or if the new season will be split into two halves of 13 episodes.
The current Black Clover season 2 release schedule is below.
Black Clover season 2, episode 1: October 3, 2026
Where to watch Black Clover season 2
Like most of the best anime, you'll need an active Crunchyroll subscription to watch Black Clover season 2. The series is available on the platform in most worldwide regions, excluding Japan.
Discover what else you should be adding to your watchlist with our picks for the best Crunchyroll anime around.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.