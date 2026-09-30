The top 5 movies you need to watch in October 2026

It is spooky season, and that means a bunch of tense and thrilling new movies releasing in October, pals. In fact, October is one of the most packed months in terms of upcoming movies in 2026, with superhero outings, action, and some good ol' fashion horror as well. So, to help you pick your next cinema trip in a sea of silver screen hits, I've rounded up the top films that should be on your radar over the next few weeks.
From aquatic survival movies to even more upcoming video game movies following the success of Resident Evil, and the first full-blown horror movie in the DCU to get you into the Halloween spirit, I will say that October is a cinema-going goldmine. It is also great to see so many new stories that don't exist within a cinematic franchise yet, so if you are after something completely new, now is the time to visit your local cineplex.
Below are the top 5 movies releasing in October. I haven't put them in any particular order, as each offers something unique. Also, keep in mind that I'm sticking to just 5 in this list. If you want the full breakdown of the month in terms of releases (which includes the likes of Digger and more), head on over to our guide on all the 2026 movie release dates. But for now, keep reading to discover the bright stars of the month.
Release date: October 9, 2026 Where to watch: Cinemas
Directed by Rob Savage, Other Mommy looks very spooky and like the perfect film to help usher in Halloween season. The story sees Jessica Chastain play a mother who must protect her young daughter, Bela, from an evil entity who looks just like her. New horror has been on a roll lately with the likes of Obsession and the Backrooms, so I have high hopes for this flick. Also, as a big Coraline fan, I will say that the premise of having an evil spirit trying to get a kid by disguising itself as a parent intrigues me. If done right, we will be getting a psychological gut punch as well as some uneasy and terrifying sequences. Sign me up.
Release date: October 9, 2026 Where to watch: Apple TV
If you aren't a big horror fan, don't worry; October isn't full of scares. In fact, Matchbox: The Movie is an action comedy starring the likes of John Cena and Jessica Biel, and will be released on Apple TV. Directed by Sam Hargrave of Extraction fame, this flick follows the story of the spy Sean Walker (Cena), who reunites with a group of his friends, only for them all to be kidnapped. Turns out Walker is being framed, and his mates are dragged into everything as well. So it's up to them to clear their names. The trailer does look action-packed and has a few one-liners. If you have an Apple TV subscription, I say Matchbox: The Movie seems like a great fun choice.
Release date: October 16, 2026 Where to watch: Cinemas
Following the success of Resident Evil in September, we have another video game movie on the way, and it looks very fun from the trailers that I've seen already. The premise is simple: although estranged from each other, Ryu decides to enter the World Warrior Tournament to save Ken Masters. However, on top of the fights, there is some personal conflict to unpack here as well. I will say that Street Fighter doesn't exactly seem highbrow, but it does seem like a good time, and I've already spotted a few arcade references in the teasers too. So if you are looking for a popcorn flick, then this will be the one for you.
Release date: October 16, 2026 Where to watch: Cinemas
If you still have nightmares about the whale in Pinocchio, this may not be the film for you. However, if you love a survival thriller, especially those of the aquatic variety, then you need to put Whalefall on your radar. This movie follows a scuba diver who gets swallowed by a sperm whale and only has an hour to escape. Watching the trailer for this movie gave me anxiety in the best kind of way. Survival isn't going to come easy; the teasers look dark, it looks claustrophobic, and the tension makes me want to know how everything works out in the end. The story seems very simple, but I strongly believe it is going to be effective as well and have us all gripping the edges of our seats.
Release date: October 23, 2026 Where to watch: Cinemas
Clayface is personally my most anticipated movie of October as a massive horror and DC fan. Directed by James Watkins and sporting a screenplay written by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, the film is a body horror about a movie star who undergoes an experiment to restore his face after it was brutally disfigured. However, being a test subject doesn't go well, and he turns into a living bit of clay with some pretty gruesome consequences. This is still part of the DCU Chapter One plan, but it also looks like a wholly unique kind of superhero movie. Sign me up.
After reviewing films throughout University and being a cosy game expert for years, I realised that entertainment journalism was my true calling in 2019. Since then, I've started multiple new farms on Stardew Valley and have written for several publications such as The Upcoming, PCGamesN, and Wargamer. I was the resident Guides Editor and horror lover for The Digital Fix before joining the GamesRadar+ team in 2024. As the Managing Editor for Evergreens, I'll be making sure that all the best lists you read on GamesRadar+ are the most helpful and fun pages on the internet!
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