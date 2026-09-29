25 years later, The Mummy 4 set photos reveal first look at Brendan Fraser's and Rachel Weisz' return as Rick and Evelyn

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz have reprised their roles as Rick and Evelyn O'Connell for The Mummy 4. Filming on the legacy sequel has now kicked off, 25 years on from their last time on screen together in the roles.
Directed by Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the new movie follows on from The Mummy Returns, ignoring the events of the third movie. Weisz didn't reprise her role as Evelyn in 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, and was recast with Maria Bello. The least-loved and most often forgotten in the trilogy, it makes perfect sense that the creators are ignoring it ever existed.
This is especially so given how nostalgic it is making me feel seeing Fraser and Weisz back as their iconic characters. New set photos have emerged of the iconic duo in costume in separate locations as filming takes place around the UK.
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Weisz appeared in costume filming scenes outside the British Museum in London (via Polygon) while Fraser was spotted driving a silver-and-red rocket car sporting a leather jacket (via Pop Buzz). By the looks of it, it seems like we're heading to the '50s based on the costumes, which is about 25 years after the original movies. This time jump makes sense given the gap between films, but it's not yet been confirmed by those involved.
As well as Weisz and Fraser reprising their roles, John Hannah is returning as Evelyn's older brother Jonathan, Arnold Vosloo is back as Imhotep, Kevin J. O'Connor comes back as Beni, and Oded Fehr returns as Ardeth Bay. The whole gang is truly back together for the new adventure, and I could not be more excited.
The new Mummy movie hits theaters on October 15, 2027. For more upcoming movies, check out our guides to upcoming horror movies and upcoming superhero movies.
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