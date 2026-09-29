Former PlayStation boss Shuhei Yoshida's highlights of Tokyo Game Show include Sonic's new indie spinoff and a game about removing hair

Former PlayStation boss Shuhei Yoshida's big Tokyo Game Show recommendation is a game about removing hair.
During his time at PlayStation, Yoshida produced some of the most iconic games for the original PS1 console, but in his later years, he was known for very much being a champion of indie games at the publisher. While still at Sony, Yoshida would tweet out indie recommendations constantly, which led to him being added as a playable character in Capybara Games' Super Time Force Ultra. And since leaving Sony in 2025, this has continued, with Yoshida championing indie development in a ton of interviews.
In an interview with 4Gamer (translated by TheGamer) Yoshida drops his list of favorites from Tokyo Game Show. This includes the delightful looking Finding Polka, first-person horror Haunted Streamer, and the new Sonic the Hedgehog indie collab Sonic Pico Park.
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However, Yoshida gives special props to Hair Removal Salon Simulator, which is a… hair removal salon simulator. The game features a ton of men coming into your salon and through means such as sticky tape, swords, burning, and sending out a mini goat, you help them remove all sorts of body hair.
Yoshida describes the game, saying "It's like Power Wash Simulator except you relentlessly remove hair from hairy men. It's creepy, but it feels good," adding that he "liked how the setting and the grotesque appearance were built on top of the basic feeling of satisfaction from making someone clean."
As much as I do not really vibe with the 'do a menial task you don't want to do in real life' simulator genre, this one at least seems to be somewhat funny. At the very least, I'm glad Yoshida is still keen to push indie games so prominently.
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