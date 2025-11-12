"'I’ve never seen this kind of game before'": Ex PlayStation boss Shuhei Yoshida says AAA devs stick to a "proven formula" while indies are "always" the ones to explore something new

Although he notes those safe games are still "important for the industry"

Former PlayStation boss Shuhei Yoshida is enjoying Ghost of Yotei, but says AAA games have to play it safe, while indie games are where all the new ideas are.

As video game budgets balloon, it's clear that large-scale releases are playing it safe. Sony has a formula of third-person cinematic action adventure games that works for them, while Ubisoft will pump out multiple open-world series that follow roughly the same design philosophy (which in turn has been adopted by others like Sony's Horizon series).

