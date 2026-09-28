New Steam indie hit reaches crucial cozy game milestone: fans wondering if they're "even playing the same" thing as geniuses make it all from the Mona Lisa to Pokemon in dress form

Dressmaker has been making steady rounds online since its release on Steam last week, with many fans considering it one of the best new games to grace PC players in 2026 – and seeing all of the creative potential in the sim has me convinced they're right.
In case you've not browsed the web at all over the past seven days or so, Dressmaker has the cozy gaming community in a chokehold – and, yes, I'm there, too.
With "Overwhelmingly Positive" reviews on Steam and a gameplay loop that'd hook fashion girlies and newcomers to the dressmaking world alike, it's one heck of an indie gem… and boy, are people getting their money's worth out of it.
Think elaborate designs and then some.
Just have a look at this recreation of The Starry Night by Vincent van Gogh over on X – I'm not sure I can even put into words how much dedication and precise bead placement such a design would take.
One commenter sums it up nicely (and amusingly): "Sorry for owning the game too, damn."
Another dress design sees a similarly hilarious response, reading, "We aren't even playing the same game." Tell me about it, anon.
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An entirely different one that caught my eye is this Mona Lisa rendition in dress form. It's short, sweet, and beautiful.
Keep in mind that these designs stem from players placing singular beads to create art and desired patterns – it's not easy work by any means.
A quick search on the social media platform shows many like it as well: a monarch butterfly dress that's left me swooning, "dress armor" that almost looks real, traditional Balkan wear, and you name it.
If you can think it up, somebody's probably done it in Dressmaker, because why not? A fan sums it up well in their own post: "No such thing as a chill dressmaking game anymore when the bar just keeps going higher (I say this with all the praise because WOW this is gorgeous)" – and, yeah, an image of a stunning angelic dress is attached.
It's safe to say that Dressmaker has one heck of a creative community, y'all, and I'm personally so here for it.
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