"I couldn't be more proud": With 98% Overwhelmingly Positive Steam reviews and surging player numbers, indie dev says "it seems I may have peaked with a dressmaking game"

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Dressmaker is taking Steam by storm

Screenshot from Dressmaker launch trailer shows a large pink ball gown.
(Image credit: Cozy Lives)

A dev behind one of Steam's most unexpected indie hits of the year, Dressmaker, says he "couldn't be more proud" as the viral dressmaking sim continues to soar, breaking its concurrent player records.

Dressmaker launched on Steam last week, and the concept is exactly what you'd expect – the cozy simulation game lets you choose different fabrics, cut patterns, and create bespoke gowns, all with some seriously impressive creative freedom. It very quickly hit an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on the storefront – in fact, since we last spoke about it, it's gone from 96% to 98% positive – and as you'd expect, it's seeing a healthy number of players as a result.

Taking to Twitter, Ruan Rothmann, a dev at Dressmaker publisher Free Lives who previously worked on side-scrolling run 'n' gun Broforce and gladiator simulator Gorn, celebrates Dressmaker's success. "I used to be worried that I peaked way too early in my career. Now it seems I may have peaked with a dressmaking game," he writes, sharing a screenshot of the game's concurrent player chart, and adding: "Dressmaker is awesome and I couldn't be more proud."

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Rothmann's screenshot shows Dressmaker with a concurrent player peak just above 25k, but it's actually surged well above that since his post. At the time of writing, Dressmaker's record sits at 35,650 concurrent Steam players – a peak it hit yesterday (thanks, SteamDB). With over 28k players actively dressmaking as I type this – in the middle of a working day – I really wouldn't be surprised if it breaks this record yet again as hype continues to build.

So, what's next for Dressmaker? Rothmann, who served as the game's programmer, notes on Twitter that the "next update will hide pins of other trims while one is selected," so look forward to that if the pins were bothering you. As for the studio's next game, the dev isn't giving away any clues, but he has some bad news if you were hoping for a "girly horse game," as one fan has suggested. "I dont trust horses or horse people sorry," he responds.

After thinking he was "putting this game out to die," Steam rewards iconic indie dev with 98% Very Positive reviews on his unhinged golf game.

Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
Deputy News Editor

I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

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