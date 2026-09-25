Ball vs Ball codes (September 2026) for Coins

With these Ball vs Ball codes, you can boost your coin balance, and with enough coins you can try your luck in the coin gacha, hopefully adding some of the best balls to your collection in the process.
In this Pong-like Roblox game (if you're old enough to know what Pong even is), you pit your bouncy balls against your opponent's, but with each ball having its own unique abilities, it's anyone's game. While there's an element of Rock-Paper-Scissors or Chess-like skill here, anticipating which ball your enemy might choose, you still need to have a high-quality arsenal at your disposal, so use these Ball vs Ball codes to gear up.
If you'd also like some more general rewards that can be used in all of your experiences, then we've got the current Roblox promo codes covered too.
All Ball vs Ball codes
These are the Ball vs Ball codes you can redeem in-game now:
UPD1 - 100x Coins
UPD2 - 100x Coins
UPD3 - 100x Coins
UPD4 - 100x Coins
UPD5 - 100x Coins
As you can see from the list above, there is usually a new code with every update, and so far they have always awarded the player with 100 Coins each. This gives you a decent boost towards any of the in-game gacha rolls, including Balls, explosions, and more.
To redeem Ball vs Ball codes, you should first click on the present icon in the top left-hand corner of the screen, which opens a menu. At the top of this menu, you'll see the Codes option. Click this to open the Ball vs Ball codes redemption box, enter a code from above, click Redeem, and enjoy your rewards.
Expired Ball vs Ball codes
There are no expired codes.
Since codes from as far back as update 1 are still valid, there are currently no expired Ball vs Ball codes, which is great news for new players. However, I have no doubt that these codes will expire eventually, so redeem all valid codes as soon as possible.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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