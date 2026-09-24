How to find all blood bags in Silent Hill Townfall and solve the blood type puzzle

When you find all the Silent Hill Townfall blood bags it leads to a blood types puzzle that opens up the Blood Transfusion Door, a barrier blocking your path in the 'different' Medical Center. After that you'll then need to check various blood types to rotate a large dial and channel certain bags to the center to finally escape.
It is a long, stealth heavy section, as you need to explore and collect certain blood bags to open various doors, to then collect more blood bags, and all while avoiding numerous monsters. It's tough to do for the first time, so use my guide to work out where you need to go without any of the pain of working it out yourself.
Where to find all blood bags in Silent Hill Townfall
There are five blood bags to find in all, but two of these are just to open other doors to reach more areas, leaving three you need for the final puzzle. Getting all them is a long, tough stealth section that I won't even attempt to walkthrough specifically as it involves so, so much running away and hiding it will be impossible for you to keep track of easily.
Instead, here's the short version in a bullet point list with a completed map, showing you all the things you need to do and find, in the order to do them in:
You'll find the Alan Duncan blood bag here which opens the SW door.
Here you'll get the Sarah Watson blood bag.
This is the location of the Ward W Master key which you can then use next in 4.
Use the Ward W Master key to open the door here and use the ladder to reach 5.
Now you can finally reach this room to get the Lesley Greer blood bad which opens the DP door.
The drop down here will let you get the George McEwan blood bag and the Ward P Master Key.
Here you can interact with the Matthew Clark blood bag in a lift which will cause it to drop down a level.
This is where the Matthew Clark blood bag ends up. However, collecting it will cause some gates to close meaning you'll need to turn two manual releases at 9 and 10 to escape.
There's one of two release wheels here you need to turn.
There's another release wheel here. When both are turned you can leave the way you came in.
Once you've completed this, and have all the blood bags, it's time to head back to the Blood Transfusion Door you found when you first entered this area.
How to open the blood transfusion door in Silent Hill Townfall
When you've found all the blood bags and have escaped back to the transfusion room you'll have George McEwen, Mathew Clark and Sarah Watson left. In your inventory each one will had a short note about their condition, which will match one of the patient notes on the wall. To open the door you need to join up these clues and names to place each blood bag in the right gap:
2nd/3rd - George McEwen
Verbal - confused and motor / reaction - obeys commands - Mathew Clark
Regular pulse and head wound - Sarah Watson
Once they're all in place you can trigger the switch by the door to open it and proceed to the final puzzle.
How to solve the blood types puzzle in Silent Hill Townfall
Once the blood bag door is open you'll find yourself in a small chamber with a large dial full of sections you can rotate, and various plaques explaining what blood types can be combined.
If you check Simon's bracelet in your inventory you'll see he's A+, which can use blood types O-, O+, A- and A+. That means you need to rotate the dial so that only those blood types reach the center. Thomas Fergusson, Hannah McGregor, Sarah Watson have either O or A types so rotate the dials so that only the TF, HM and SW lines reach the center, like this:
One the lines are arranged like in the picture above, select and use the central 'Odell' section to pump the blood in and open the door. You're now free to move on to the next part of the story.
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I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for guides. I also write reviews, previews and features, largely about horror, action adventure, FPS and open world games. I previously worked on Kotaku, and the Official PlayStation Magazine and website.
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