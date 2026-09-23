How to solve the Silent Hill Townfall scales puzzle

The scales puzzle in Silent Hill Townfall sees you searching for three things to place into three scales in the clinic, with a cryptic clue as to the order to put things in. When you first find this set up you'll only have one of the items you need, and will have to visit two different places to get the remaining things before you can work out what goes where. It's the first of the longer puzzles in the game, with some travel involved and a couple of sub-puzzles to clear to get what you need. So here's everything you need to do and where to go.
What is the scale puzzle in Townfall?
The scales puzzle is found in the Z Ellis office in the Clinic, the same room where you get the Townfall clinic reception door code. There are three scales on boxes directly in front of the door as you enter, and the note you see above just to the left.
The key bits that matter in the note are the underlined sections:
I didn't listen closely enough
I made mistakes and couldn't focus on the task at hand
I'm not fit to work in this role any longer
The last underlined phrase, 'Please show me you understand' is your call to action, telling you to show Zoe you know what these three clues mean by eventually placing some relevant objects in each scale. However, you need to find everything first...
How to get what you need for the scales puzzle in Townfall
When you reach the scale puzzle, the only thing you will have for it is Zoe's ID card, which you got from solving the Silent Hill Townfall organ box puzzle. That is the answer to the 'I'm not fit to work in this role any longer' clue and can go in the third and final scale.
The two other items you need relate to clues you get nearby in the clinic. Firstly, when you check the computer in the same room as the scales and read the 'Where are you' email you'll see Jess's flat added to your map. Then, secondly, you'll get the Pharmacy added to the map when you check the reception answerphone you can find after using the Townfall clinic reception door code found on the same computer. Both are shown on the map above.
You can do these two new objectives in any order. If you go to the pharmacy you'll need use the scalpel to get in, and then find the Silent Hill Townfall pharmacy locker code. We have that guide to cover things in more detail, but you basically need to get numbers off the posters you can find on the walls, while using the TV signal to put them in order for the combination. That will get you an incorrect prescription for 'I made mistakes'.
Going to Jess's flat is more or less a fetch quest to get a broken stethoscope you can find on the bed for 'I didn't listen'. You'll need to use the scalpel to open the gate to St Amelia's Park, and you'll have to stop off at number 16 (shown below) to get Jess's backdoor key along the way:
The back door key can be found on the table by the window in the upstairs flat. Once you have the key, you can get in to Jess's Flat around the back.
It's also worth noting that there is a lock box in the ground floor flat at No 16, and a lock box key in the kitchen drawer at Jess's flat - so remember to pick up the key and open the box on the way back.
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Where to place items in the scales in Townfall
Once you have the stethoscope and the prescription to go with the ID card you got earlier, you can solve the scales puzzle using the information on the note to put each one in the right place:
I didn't listen closely enough / stethoscope
I made mistakes / incorrect prescription
I'm not fit to work in this role / Zoe's ID
As soon as you place the final item, a short cutscene will play and then you'll progress to the next part of the game. I won't say any more than that so as not to spoil anything but you will face a couple more puzzles fair soon after, including trying to open Jane's Shed and finding some blood pressure, pulse and O2 reading in Townfall.
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for guides. I also write reviews, previews and features, largely about horror, action adventure, FPS and open world games. I previously worked on Kotaku, and the Official PlayStation Magazine and website.
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