How to open the organ box in Silent Hill Townfall

To open the Silent Hill Townfall organ box you'll need to first get the electricity running, and then use the computer to read an email to find the information you need for the code. It's not a hard puzzle but it does involves a few varied steps that can be easy to forget are connected, and it takes little longer than you might expect as a result. Crucially, when I did this puzzle a second time in NG+ it wouldn't let me just use the combination, I had to go through the steps to get it.
Silent Hill Townfall organ box solution
The quick version of how to open the organ box involves these steps:
Get the flashlight from the drawer to the left of the organ box.
Get the batteries from another drawer in the left hand room at the top of the stairs.
Get the Human Transplant Card from the bathroom in Zoe's bedroom.
Combine the torch and batteries, and use the working flashlight to examine the electricity meter under the stairs.
Go to the newsagent now marked on your map and get in through the back door (there will be an enemy here).
Get the Electricity Card from the cash register.
Return to Zoe's and use the card to charge the electricity meter.
With the power on, read the emails on the computer to get the info that the combination comes from the first three and last three numbers on the right hand ET-No on the Human Transplant Card.
Open the box.
The Organ Box code is 956 133 once you've done all this but, as I mentioned earlier, you can't just use the code - part of this puzzle involves a tutorial introduction to combat, so it seems like you have to go through the steps before you can open the box, even if you know the number already.
With that in mind, let's go through the steps in more detail.
How to get the electricity meter working in Townfall
To get the code, you must first get the power back on so you can check Zoe's emails. When you have the flashlight working - from finding the torch in a kitchen drawer and the batteries in the first upstairs room on the left - you'll be able to investigate the cupboard under the stairs and the electricity meter inside.
This will add the newsagent to your map, so head there next:
This will introduce you to your first enemy, so fight or avoid them as you see fit and then head into the newsagent via the open door around the back. Inside you'll find the electricity card in the cash till. Grab it, then go back to Zoe's either by unlocking the front door or heading out the back again, depending on what's safest.
When you get back to the electricity meter, use L1/LB to follow the instructions on the Electricard Credit Guide you're holding:
Insert Electricard in slot
Cycle option to Card Credit using button A
Press button B to apply credit
Push Master Power switch
With the power back on you'll now be able to use the computer and read Zoe's emails to proceed.
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How to get the Silent Hill Townfall organ box code
Once the power is back on, you'll be able to use the computer and read the emails on there. The email you want is FW: For Attending SURG04GE_+ON, as shown above.
While it looks corrupted, the important bits are where it says 'set using the first and last 3 digits of the corresponding ET code', and the 'HFS-OPCS-Y015' at the end.
If you haven't got the Organ Transplant Card from the upstairs bathroom floor at this point, grab it now. If you read it you'll see that two numbers are highlighted in red:
The email said to use the 'first and last 3 digits of the corresponding ET code' and, if we apply that to the ET-No shown in red, we get the Organ Box code 956 133. You can now use the first three numbers on the left combination, and the last three on the right to open it.
Enter those codes and choose 'yes' when the option to open the box appears. You'll get Zoe's ID card from inside, which is needed for the scales puzzle you'll encounter later on, so you can't say no.
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for guides. I also write reviews, previews and features, largely about horror, action adventure, FPS and open world games. I previously worked on Kotaku, and the Official PlayStation Magazine and website.
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