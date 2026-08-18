The Sinking City 2 walkthrough Part 1

This Sinking City 2 walkthrough covers the opening area that starts with the objective to Reach the Miskatonic Library Annex and ends with the task to Save the woman at the Devil's Reef Hotel - the entire open city first act. It covers all the puzzles and solutions you need and the best route to take.
This is a large open area that has you navigating between city locations via water to complete everything Once you've worked your way through this you'll need the Sinking City 2 hospital walkthrough, so let's get started.
Once the opening intro is over, you'll be able to walk through the apartment and collect some notes - Excerpt From The Dream Realm on one desk and About The Mask on the other. There's also a Final Warning! note in the kitchen and a Restricted Section Inventory note in the room with the painting.
There's a few other things to find here that fill out the story, but nothing essential, so take your time or carry on. It's up to you.
Collect all the notes!
Some of the notes you collect will appear in the Investigations tab in your menus. When you join up related things with matching symbols and complete the group you'll earn upgrade points, so it is very worth doing.
When you leave the flat you'll see the Miskatonic Library from the balcony. Now head down the fire escapes to a boat and travel until you reach a closed gate. Turn right to find a jetty you can dock at and a window with a white sheet you can climb in. Head through the building to find a bridge to the gate side.
If you try to open the gate now, it won't work and you'll see a Fuse Box to the left and the message that you don't have any items, so move on to your first Safe Room where you can save, store items and unlock abilities. Leave the safe room when you're done via the other door and go down the stairs into a shop with a Gate Switchboard note on the counter saying you need to head across the street to find Fuses in another shop. Place this in your Investigation space when the prompt tells you.
Head outside and you'll see the Allen Radio Store. Make a note of the 'Est 1908' bit, for later. You can't get in but trying will show you the Fuses you need. Leave them for now and instead head around the large hole in the road to reach an open white door.
Finding ammo, health and items in Sinking City 2
You'll find a range of items like ammo and health scattered around, as well as inside things like yellow boxes, drawers, cupboards and lockers. Generally the game gives you things you need, meaning they aren't set and different each playthrough.
Immediately inside you'll see an office on the right with a Map on the wall so grab that. There will be an item in the draw behind you.
Then head up the stairs and into Apartment 5 where you'll find a Safe with a To Martin note saying the combination is 'my proudest, most miraculous moment'. Technically the clue for this comes later but you can also just solve it now.
How to open the Safe in Apartment 5
The safe combination for Apartment 5 is 1908, the year the radio shop was established. You'll find in a note in the Radio Shop later but you can also just use it now to get some items. At this point some enemies appear but you can run away.
Now head into Apartment 6 where you'll find a hole into the room below. There's an item in the cupboard and a Gate Fuses and Wire note on a desk - connect that to the Gate Switchboard note in your Investigation space earn your first upgrade point and then pull the bolt on the white door to open a shortcut to the entrance you used to get in. Now head through the hole in the wall to reach the shop.
Once inside, grab the item in the yellow box, then head to the till and grab the "From a Sister" note and connect it to Martin in the Investigation space to complete it and get an upgrade point. When you grab the Fuses an enemy will appear near you and you'll have your first fight. Shoot the glowing parts for extra damage.
Once the enemy is dead, push the shelves blocking the door away to get out and deal with more enemies or, better, run away. Generally you get nothing for defeating monsters, so only do it you need to. If you haven't opened the Safe at this point go back to Apartment 5 where the safe is and use the 'proudest moment' as the combination - the date the store was established - 1908.
How to solve the Gate Fuse Box puzzle
Head back to the Gate Fuse Box and use the Fuses to connect the wires. Because there are different configurations you'll need to rotate some of the Fuses. This is the the Gate Fuse Box puzzle solution:
Straight fuse: Join the two blue wires
T-shaped Fuse: Join the three yellow and green wires
Right-angle fuse: Join the two red and orange wires
Remember to 'validate' it once you're done or it won't work. Now pull the lever to open the gate.
Head back to the boat, dodging past the enemy that appears, and carry on until there's an explosion behind another gate. Dock on the jetty to the left and grab an item and the "Lost Letters - Death Awaits" note just to the right of the stairs , before heading into the building with a hole in it.
As you head up the stairs inside you'll trigger a chase, so run through the building until you jump and you'll be able to open the gate and carry on through it.
Travel a short distance until you reach another jetty, dock the boat and head towards the building, where you'll trigger a cutscene that ends this section.
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for guides. I also write reviews, previews and features, largely about horror, action adventure, FPS and open world games. I previously worked on Kotaku, and the Official PlayStation Magazine and website.
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