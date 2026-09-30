How to transmog armor and weapons in Witcher 3 Remastered

The new Transmog feature in Witcher 3 Remastered allows players to "Reforge" their weapons and armor, allowing the equipment you have to look like any other piece of gear you've found without affecting its stats. That means that if you own some Mastercrafted Witcher gear but don't like the way it looks, you can take it to be Reforged and Trasmog it to look like any other piece of equipment in your inventory! However, there's only two NPCs in the entirety of Witcher 3 that offer this service, and neither are available without a lot of work, as we'll explain below.
How to Reforge and Transmog your gear in Witcher 3 Remastered
To transmog your equipment, you need to go to either of the Witcher 3 Master Blacksmiths. To transmog armor, visit Yoana in Crow's Perch / Velen (above). For weapons, it's Hattori in Novigrad Docks (below). At either, speak to them and choose the option to 'Reforge'.
The problem is that these Master Blacksmiths need to be unlocked through their own respective chains of side quests, and both of these quests have a recommended level of 24. Still, here's how to start those quest chains:
Yoana (Master Armorer). Speak to Fergus Graem, the Smith in Crow's Perch in Velen, and tell him you're looking for a Master Armorer. This will begin a quest called (appropriately) "Master Armorers."
Éibhear Hattori (Master Swordsmith). Speak to any weaponsmith about finding a Master Swordsmith, or go to the Dumpling Restaurant in Novigrad, found in the open plaza halfway between the Novigrad Docks and the Gate of the Heirarch fast travel points. The first quest of the quest chain is called "Of Swords and Dumplings."
Once they're unlocked, speak to them and choose Reforge to select the option to transmog equipment. In this menu, first pick the item you want to transmog, then pick another item in your inventory that you want it to look like. Then confirm and pay the asked cost to alter its appearance.
Obviously there's limits to this system (you can't make a pair of trousers into shoes), but it means that any chestpiece you own can look like any other chestpiece that you own, as an example, without altering its stats. The only downside is that you do need both the item you want to wear and the one you want it to look like in your inventory when you head off to either smith, so I recommend making good use of your nearest stash.
To find out more about Witcher 3 armor itself and the best pieces to use, check out our separate guide. If you're playing for the first time with Remastered, or coming back after a long break, you may also be interested in our top Witcher 3 tips to get your started.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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