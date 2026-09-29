Chicken Farm codes (September 2026) for Lucky Blocks and Cash

With these permanent Chicken Farm codes, you can boost your egg drops, get your hands on some cash, and even pick up a few extra lucky blocks. The aim of the game here is to get as many chickens as possible, the higher quality the better, so they can lay thousands of eggs and earn you a quick buck.
With that in mind, these Chicken Farm codes come in handy, especially those that boost your egg rate and cash rate in the Roblox simulator - and there's even one here for a whopping 200,000 cash, so make sure you redeem them if you haven't already.
If you're after some more general rewards that can be used in all of your experiences, then we've got the current Roblox promo codes covered too.
All Chicken Farm codes
These codes can currently be redeemed in Chicken Farm:
Many Chicken Farm codes are permanent, meaning you can redeem them any time if you haven't already. That's important, as a few of these permanent codes are for time-limited boosts that activate as soon as you redeem the code. With that in mind, be sure to redeem these codes when you'll make the most out of them.
Whether they're permanent or temporary, Chicken Farm codes aren't case-sensitive, so you only have to worry about getting the spelling right. If you're having difficulties with redemption, check you spelling or simply copy and paste from the list above.
To redeem Chicken Farm codes, click on the Codes button, which is indicated by the ABX icon at the top of the screen. Next, enter a code from the list above into the redemption box and click Redeem, and your reward with be granted immediately, including those for timed boosts.
Expired Chicken Farm codes
WOOPS
CTRLZ
700KLIKES
FREEBLOCKEH
EGGIES
PLSMOREEGGS
EARLYBIRDS
As you can see from the list above, some Chicken Farm codes have expired, so they're not all permanent. Any temporary codes that expire will move down here so you don't try and redeem invalid promos.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.