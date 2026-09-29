James Gunn just answered a Lanterns finale question that gives us fresh hope for season 2

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The DC boss has an intriguing answer to fan questions

Aaron Pierre as John Stewart and Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan in Lanterns
(Image credit: HBO)

Lanterns is set to bring its season to a close this Sunday, but DC boss James Gunn seemingly isn't ruling out a second season.

"I've seen Lanterns 500 times and even I'm excited for next week's finale," the DC Studios co-CEO wrote on Threads.

When a fan asked for clarification on whether it was a series finale or season finale, Gunn followed up: "Season finale, correct."

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The first season of Lanterns has followed Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre's John Stewart as they investigated a mystery of cosmic proportions in the sleepy town of Rushville, Nebraska.

But at its (crystalized) heart is another mystery: who killed Hal Jordan? As of episode 7, we're still none the wiser – but it's good to know that bumping off one half of the Lantern duo hasn't harmed our chances of a second season. It's worth remembering, too, that Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) is still waiting in the wings, bowl cut and all.

Lanterns co-creator/showrunner Chris Mundy has also addressed the chances of a second season. While there's no official green light for the project, pre-production work is well underway for a follow up.

Mundy told The Hollywood Reporter, "The question is whether [season two] is a story people are interested in. "If that's the case, then we'll get to do another one. We'll tell it in a slightly different way, so that it feels fresh, with characters you know and care about."

Mundy added, "We're about six weeks into laying out a season, and then we'll talk to folks about it really soon."

Lanterns is airing weekly on HBO and HBO Max. For news about the finale, check out the Lanterns release schedule.

If you need to know more about the DCU-at-large, we have guides on both DCU Chapter One and upcoming DC movies.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

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