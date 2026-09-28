Lanterns finale trailer could be setting up a DC villain even more powerful than Sinestro

The Lanterns finale trailer is here – and it appears to be paving the way for John Stewart to be the DCU's Green Lantern.
The trailer, which you can see below, sets up next Sunday's episode in decidedly cryptic fashion, but focuses first and foremost on John Stewart coming face to face with disgraced former Lantern Sinestro on an alien planet.
"The Lantern Corps thinks that fear makes you weak," Sinestro begins. "They couldn't be more wrong."
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Those with even a passing knowledge of Lantern lore will know that Sinestro became a Yellow Lantern after wielding a Power Ring that tapped into the power of fear. Worse still, that energy – an entity known as Parallax – would later take over Hal Jordan's body, causing untold destruction and death across the galaxy.
Are we looking at the first steps towards DCU Chapter One's Big Bad right here? Sinestro's next line certainly suggests so: "Fear can be the most powerful force in the universe."
Then there's the small matter of uncovering who killed Hal Jordan. Mercifully, the Lanterns finale trailer has gone light on the spoilers, only sprinkling in a few shots from the upcoming episode. But it does seem like the mystery will be solved come Sunday night – but what it means for the Green Lanterns after that is anyone's guess.
Whatever comes next, Lanterns season 2 appears to be happening.
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"The question is whether [season 2] is a story people are interested in," showrunner Chris Mundy told The Hollywood Reporter, adding that he's several weeks into mapping out the next season.
"If that's the case, then we’ll get to do another one. We'll tell it in a slightly different way, so that it feels fresh, with characters you know and care about."
Aaron Pierre's John Stewart will also appear in Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow. On shifting from television to film for the first time in the role, Pierre told GamesRadar+, "For me, what was an enormous gift was having those eight hours of HBO [television] to live with before going onto Man of Tomorrow."
"I was on the phone to [showrunner] Chris Mundy the other day. He was like, 'Congratulations, man. You filmed for 106 days out of 112.' Just on that note, to have 106 days with a character before going on in the DC cinematic universe is a gift. That is not a given. I am very grateful I had that. That's just the way it worked out. I don't know how intentional it was or wasn't, but I'm forever grateful for that. It allowed me to step onto the Man of Tomorrow set with a deep understanding of who my man John is."
Lanterns is currently airing weekly on HBO Max.
For more, check out the upcoming DC movies currently in the works, as well as all the latest on Clayface.