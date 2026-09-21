Guy Gardner star admits he was concerned about the "consistency" of his character, as he knew there would be a "shift in tone" from Superman to Lanterns

Following his long-awaited Lanterns episode, Guy Gardner actor Nathan Fillion has admitted that he was initially concerned about appearing in the new HBO show due to how different it is from Gardner's introduction to the DCU.
"My concern was consistency," said Fillion to Variety. "I knew there was going to be a shift in tone. What I didn’t want was for there to be a shift in the character himself." Fillion added that he was surprised he was even asked to make a cameo.
Fillion made his DCU: Chapter One debut as Guy in the much lighter 2025 movie Superman. However, the star found a way for Guy to fit into the gritty True Detective-style series. "I just likened it much to, if you were to spend a weekend in Metropolis, or spend a weekend in Gotham — you’d be the same person, but you’d have very different weekends," added Fillion.
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After being absent for the first five episodes, Guy finally touches down in Rushville in episode 6. But before we saw the hero in the flesh, Fillion was able to hold onto the more comedic side of his bowl-cut-having character, as the first look came from a commercial cardboard cut-out in a grocery store. "That’s part of his schtick. He wants to not just be Green Lantern, but a famous Green Lantern," said Fillion.
Guy finally shows up after spotting the distress signal from Rushville. There, he visits Aaron Pierre's jailed John Stewart and frees him. Thanks to Superman being set around 9 years after Lantern's main 2016 timeline, we already knew that Gardner would eventually become the Green Lantern. However, it is confirmed that Guy took on the mantle after Stewart turned his back on the ring for good.
However, Guy Gardner's worlds will collide even further when he has to share the big screen with another Lantern in 2027 movie Man of Tomorrow. Pierre's John Stewart is set to appear in the Superman sequel alongside David Corenswet's Superman, Milly Alcock's Supergirl, and of course, Fillion's Guy Gardner. Adria Arjona will also join in on the fun in a mystery role, but we are almost certain she is playing Wonder Woman.
Lanterns continues to release weekly on HBO and HBO Max. For more, check out our breakdown of how to watch DC movies in order, and keep up with upcoming DC movies and shows on the way.
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