Superman star says his DC spin-off show is "a very unique angle" on the superhero genre and is "like a play"

Superman standout Skyler Gisondo will soon return as Jimmy Olsen in a new show, billed as a true crime documentary set in the DC universe.
That already sounds like something brand new, but Jimmy Olsen actor Gisondo has further teased how unique the show – from Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault – is shaping up to be.
"This show, especially, is so fun because I've never seen anything like it – the idea of a mockumentary set in a superhero world. Tony [Yacenda] and Dan [Perrault] are such masters," Gisondo told Collider. "I was such an enormous fan of American Vandal, and so to be working with these guys whose work I love, I think this show is going to be a very unique angle on all of this stuff, and very unexpected in some way, and we’re having a blast.
Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
"Similarly to the way [Primetime director] Lance [Oppenheim] works, because it's this true-crime mockumentary thing," he continued. "It's a lot of verité stuff. It always feels very alive. We're filming courthouse sequences where it's just the CCTV cams, so it feels like a play. We're just running through. So it's been really fun. We're only a little ways into it, so hopefully it turns out alright."
The first season will focus on Gorilla Grodd, and he's already stolen hearts thanks to set photos that hit the internet of the ape at college.
The People v. Gorilla Grodd doesn't yet have a release date. Next up for DC is Clayface, while Lanterns is releasing weekly now.
You can keep up to date with everything else on the way with our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows.
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.