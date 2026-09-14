Lanterns fans have a compelling theory that another Manhunter is hiding in plain sight in Rushville

Lanterns episode 5 finally confirmed the identity of the Manhunter hiding out in Rushville. But given there are still three episodes to go, fans aren't convinced that the Manhunter threat is over.
Warning: full spoilers for Lanterns episode 5 follow!
After all but confirming it last week, Lanterns episode 5 makes it clear as a crystal heart that Zoe Macon is the mysterious Manhunter who's been pulling the strings from behind the scenes in Rushville. By the end of the episode, however, the Manhunter is dead, after John Stewart shoots the shapeshifter in the head and removes its heart.
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Mission accomplished, right? Not exactly. Episode 5 features several clues that could point to the existence of a second Manhunter, created by Zoe during her time on Earth. And fans think the second Manhunter in question is none other than Zoe's grandson, Noah.
Noah is, of course, Sheriff Kerry's son and has been a conspicuous presence since the first episode, where we learn he's still around and playing college football during the 2026 flash-forward. In episode 5, it's shown that the Manhunter saved Kerry from Gotham gangsters who pursued her to Rushville. Kerry later confesses to Hal Jordan that she's known the identity of the Manhunter all along, revealing that Zoe gave her a "miracle." Now, this could simply mean that Zoe saved Kerry's life by helping fake her death and keeping the gangsters off her back, but children born following difficulties to conceive are often referred to as "miracles," which has led some to believe that Zoe gave Kerry and Billy their son, Noah.
This is further backed up by the Manhunter's advanced alien technology, with which she's able to cure cancer, generate an entirely new layer of skin for John Stewart after he's burned alive, and seemingly eradicate all illness from Rushville (it certainly explains why the hospital is empty). The idea that Zoe could create a new lifeform, potentially even another Manhunter, is well within the realm of possibility.
Taken to its logical extreme, this could mean that Noah is responsible for Hal Jordan's death in 2026. If Hal were to learn that Noah is a Manhunter, that would give him reason to return to Rushville. Given his fondness for Sheriff Kerry, there's no doubt he'd hesitate when it comes to Noah, even if he is a Manhunter, which could be what ultimately costs him his life.
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Of course, this is all wild theorizing for now, but it's speculation we can get behind as Lanterns heads into uncharted territory following an explosive fifth episode that felt more like a season finale than a mid-season chapter. With only three episodes left to go, there's not long till the truth is revealed.
Lanterns releases on HBO Max in the US and UK, and on Sky/NOW in the UK. Read our Lanterns release schedule guide so you don't miss a moment, as well as our Lanterns review for why you should be watching the show.