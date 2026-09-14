Apple is reportedly cooking up two iPhone controllers, so I need both to include my favorite iPod feature

Rumour has it Apple is working on two gaming controllers, and I'm already reminiscing about the iPod. Yes, the company that ushered in the age of full touchscreens is apparently working on gamepads, and if it's really getting back into buttons, I need it to bring back the mighty click wheel.
First highlighted by a MacRumors reader, the Apple controllers emerged as references in the latest macOS 26.7 release code. Dubbed T6502 and T1057, the gamepads apparently include staple elements like a D-pad, dual thumbsticks, shoulder buttons, and analog triggers. The latter adds an accelerometer and gyroscope, though, suggesting that it could be a "Pro" version.
Turn your doomscroller into a handheld
Those of you who need a mobile controller for your iPhone already have a few options. The GameSir X5 Lite is a nice place to start since it'll kit you out with hall-effect sticks for $34.99, while the Razer Kishi V3 takes things up a notch with TMR thumbsticks for $69.99 if you prefer premium accessories.
Those findings have now been corroborated by Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, who says the gamepads are actually controllers for the iPhone. The tech journalist specifically says the gamepads will likely launch under the Beats brand and were actually engineered by executives for the sub-brand. That makes sense, given that the accessories would theoretically work with non-Apple devices if they use USB-C, but it does crush my click wheel hopes and dreams.
For those of you unacquainted, the click wheel is the big touch-sensitive pad on the front of every iPod. You could say it was Apple's way of soft-launching touchscreen navigation, as it fused rotational, capacitive gestures with physical, clicky buttons to create an incredibly intuitive way to scroll through menus and playlists. It even doubled up as an eventual Atari-style paddle controller once iPods started shipping with arcade-inspired games like Brick.
No, I'm not saying Apple should turn your iPhone into a retro handheld just for Breakout clones, even if that would be a neat bonus. That said, I do think the company should go back to its roots if it's finally getting into gaming hardware, as the click wheel could bring something "new" to an already brimming battlefield.
You've already got the Backbone One serving as an affordable mobile pad, while newcomers like the foldable Razer Prio cover the premium side. Even Game Boy players are being catered to with the likes of GameSir's Pocket Taco and the 8Bitdo FlipPad. But Apple could make big waves by resurrecting its click wheel, as it could let players do everything from quickly switching weapons to actually performing specific in-game mechanics, should developers leverage the unique, circular range of motion.
Alas, the chances of Apple actually reviving its click wheel for the new iPhone controllers are slim, especially if they're Beats-branded. I suspect they'll be at least designed with the new iPhone Duo in mind, with the connectors specifically catering to the taller 1.4:1 aspect ratio so that the buttons are in a central, balanced position.
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However, I suspect we won't be treated to anything that specifically feels very "Apple", not that we'd get that physical feel of its 2000s devices anyway. What I will say is that if the rumors that there's a version with a gyro and an accelerometer are true, we could be looking at gamepads that are designed to work with more than just mobile, and that may mean the company is properly dipping its toes into PC and console hardware waters.
Phil is the Hardware Editor at GamesRadar+ who specializes in retro console setups, choosing the latest gaming handhelds, and navigating the choppy seas of using modern-day PC hardware. In the past, they have covered everything from retro gaming history to the latest gaming news, in-depth features, and tech advice for publications like TechRadar, The Daily Star, the BBC, PCGamesN, and Den of Geek. In their spare time, they pour hours into fixing old consoles, modding Game Boys, exploring ways to get the most out of the Steam Deck, and blasting old CRT TV visuals into their eye sockets.
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